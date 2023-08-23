Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Is Boosting Her Net Worth & Here's How Much Money She Makes Per Show
She could earn some serious cash from her six Toronto shows in 2024. 👀
Taylor Swift's net worth is getting a boost from her career-spanning tour and she's going to be making even more money with her upcoming international concerts.
The Eras Tour Toronto shows in 2024 — from November 14 to 16 and November 21 to 23 — could earn the pop star millions and millions of dollars!
According to Forbes, Swift's net worth is US$740 million as of June 1, 2023, just about US$200 million shy of billionaire status.
She was even ranked in the 34th spot for the Forbes 2023 America's Self-Made Women Net Worth list.
The pop star's 2023 net worth is the highest it's ever been and up from US$570 million in 2022, US$550 million in 2021, and US$365 million in 2020.
Forbes estimated that Swift grossed nearly US$110 million from the first 22 shows of The Eras Tour alone after paying out her concert promoter and production costs.
After all of the other bills are paid — like taxes and expenses for her team — it's expected that Swift will have earned about US$30 million from those first 22 concerts which would boost her net worth to US$780 million.
Money brought in from her international concerts could increase that figure even more!
Forbes also shared that with an average gross of US$13.6 million per show, the North American leg of The Eras Tour alone could gross over US$700 million overall.
Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert and live music industry that also tracks tour revenue, estimated that the gross income from Eras Tour will be around US$689 million for the U.S. leg.
Swift's career-spanning tour is expected to "almost certainly" bring in more than US$1 billion total during the international leg which will see her perform in cities across South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Then, when Swift comes back to North America in the fall of 2024 for shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto, the total gross for the entire tour will likely be closer to US$1.5 billion!
Of course, not all of that money will go directly into her pocket but she'll still make a lot of cash from the tour.
When it comes to how much Swift could bring in from her Toronto shows, music industry expert Eric Alper told Global News that each Eras Tour concertgoer spends an average of US$1,300.
That includes money for tickets, hotels, merchandise, food, alcohol, drinks, gas and parking.
"We're going to see here in Toronto, estimated, somewhere in the neighbourhood of $60 to $75 million of those dates in the city. 55,000 people spending US$1,300. That's a lot of money that is going to be spent in the city," Alper said.
That means around US$400 million could be brought into the city during the concerts.
Even if there's only an average of US$500 spent by each concertgoer on what Swift actually gets a cut of like tickets and merch, that could earn the pop star US$165 million from the six Eras Tour shows in Toronto.
Eras Tour ticket prices for the concerts in Toronto vary depending on where in the stadium the seat is and where you buy the tickets.
Through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, ticket prices were CA$600, CA$530, CA$400, CA$375 and CA$170 without service fees and taxes.
But tickets that are available through resellers are going for CA$2,000, CA$5,000 and even CA$15,000!
So, if you spend your entire paycheque on tickets, you'll probably want to attend Swift's The Eras Tour in Toronto for as cheap as possible with per-person budgets between CA$50 and CA$200.
