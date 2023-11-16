Here's How To Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' In Vancouver For As Cheap As Possible
If you spent a lot on tickets, you probably want to budget your money for the concert!
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is bringing her career-spanning tour to Canada in 2024 — with shows in Toronto and Vancouver — and tickets are pretty pricey.
If you managed to snag tickets to The Eras Tour but spent a lot of money, there are ways to attend the concerts in Vancouver on $50, $100, $150 and $200 per-person budgets!
Swift is putting on three concerts in Vancouver on December 6, December 7 and December 8, 2024, at BC Place with special guest Gracie Abrams.
Eras Tour tickets for the Vancouver shows in December 2024 have varied prices depending on which section the seats are in at the stadium and where you bought the tickets.
Even though tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale are typically cheaper than ones on resale sites, you probably dished out a bit of money especially if you bought more than one ticket.
Now, seats are available through resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek and ticket prices are thousands of dollars.
Eras Tour Vancouver tickets cost from $1,000 to $5,000 in the 200 level, from $2,000 to $4,000 in the 300 section, and from $1,000 to $4,000 for seats in the 400s.
Then, for floor seats, ticket prices from resellers through StubHub and SeatGeek range from $3,000 to $25,000!
So, if you spent a lot of money on tickets, here's how you can attend Swift's The Eras Tour in Vancouver on a budget of $50, $100, $150 or $200!
Attending on a $50 budget
Getting to the show: You can get to the stadium for the Eras Tour concert if you live in Vancouver or the surrounding areas but don't want to drive in and pay for parking.
- Transit — $3.15 to $6.20 for a one-way and $6.30 to $12.40 for a two-way bus or SkyTrain trip or $11.25 for a day pass
Places to eat: With $37.60 to $46.85 left in your budget, there are a few places to eat if you want to grab a bite before the concert starts.
- Uncle Faith's Pizza — $10.95 to $13.45 for a small pizza and $1.90 to $4.76 for a drink
- Tacofino — $10 for chips and guacamole, $8 for lemongrass chicken tacos, and $9 for a glass of sangria
- Maruhachi Ra-men — $16.80 for veggie curry ramen and $2.50 to $3 for pop or cold green tea
Merch: Now that you've spent between $16 and $39.50 on transit and food, can you afford to buy merch at the show?
You would have from $10.60 to $34 left in your budget so you could get an Eras Tour tote bag for $30, a water bottle for $25, or a glow baton for $15, based on what the prices were for the U.S. leg of the tour.
Attending on a $100 budget
Getting to the show: There are ways to get to the concert if you live in Vancouver or the surrounding areas either with transit or going by car and paying for parking.
- Transit — $3.15 to $6.20 for a one-way and $6.30 to $12.40 for a two-way bus or SkyTrain trip or $11.25 for a day pass
- Parking — $12.50 to $25 with Precise ParkLink at 180 W Georgia Street, $15 to $30 with Impark at 770 Pacific Boulevard or $15 to $30 with Impark at 688 Abbott Street
Places to eat: With $96.85 to $70 left in your $100 budget after getting to the stadium, you can splurge a little on a meal before the concert.
- The Greek — homous for $12, souvlaki platter for $27, and a caesar for $14
- Memphis Blues BBQ — pulled pork sandwich for $17, onion rings for $10, and pop for $5
- District Bar Restaurant — shrimp linguine for $24, spicy cauliflower bites for $16, and a Spanish coffee for $9
- Roxy Burger — Canadian Roxy burger for $16 and Montreal poutine for $12
Merch: Spending that much on transportation and food, you should have $17 to $68.85 remaining.
At the show, you could afford to get an Eras Tour crewneck for $65, a tote bag for $30, a show poster for $30, a water bottle for $25 or a glow baton for $15.
Attending on a $150 budget
Getting to the show: With a bigger budget, you can afford to pay for parking at lots that are closer to the stadium and therefore more expensive.
Of course, you can still take transit — which will be cheaper than parking — or walk or cycle to the show for free.
- Transit — $3.15 to $6.20 for a one-way and $6.30 to $12.40 for a two-way bus or SkyTrain trip or $11.25 for a day pass
- Parking — $20 to $30 with Impark at 603 Expo Boulevard, $25.50 with Indigo BC Place Stadium Parkade at 651 Expo Boulevard or $35.60 with Indigo BC Place Stadium East-West at 777 Pacific Boulevard
Places to eat: If you spend between $3.15 and $35.60 on transportation, you still have a good chunk of change left in your $150 budget to spend on dinner before the concert.
- Minami — $5 for miso soup, $8 for edamame, and $24 for eight ocean sushi rolls
- Homer St. Cafe and Bar — $19 for kale salad, $34 for a slow-cooked six-ounce brisket, and $9 for a butter tart
- Lupo — $10 for focaccia bread and $35 for spaghettini alla amatriciana
Merch: If you didn't spend a lot on transportation and food, you would have about $110 remaining and you could splurge on an Eras Tour hoodie ($75), a crewneck ($65) or a t-shirt ($45).
If you spent more money on food and travel, then you'd still have around $50 left in your budget.
So, you could still get a tote bag for $30, a show poster for $30, a water bottle for $25 or a glow baton for $15.
Plus: Not maxing out your budget on a meal before the show and merch items can leave you with money if you want to get food or drinks at BC Place during the three-hour concert.
Attending on a $200 budget
Getting to the show: There are ways to get to the concert if you live in Vancouver or the surrounding areas either by taking transit or driving to the stadium and paying for parking.
- Transit — $3.15 to $6.20 for a one-way and $6.30 to $12.40 for a two-way bus or SkyTrain trip or $11.25 for a day pass
- Parking — $35.60 with Indigo BC Place Stadium East-West at 777 Pacific Boulevard
Places to eat: Attending The Eras Tour with a $200 budget means you can splurge on a meal before the concert.
- The Victor — prawn cocktail for $29, bacon and frisée salad for $18, and filet mignon for $62
- Provence Marinaside — garlic parsley meatballs for $16, grilled avocado with baby shrimp for $17, and half chicken provencal for $38
- Cioppino's — caprese salad for $28, gnocchi cacio e pepe for $38, and tiramisu for $16
- Chambar — charcuterie for $27, la brochette de boeuf for $39, and a glass of rosé for $15
Merch: After spending around $85 to $130 on travel and food, you would still have enough money in your $200 budget to buy pretty much any merch you want since items at the U.S. concerts were priced between $15 and $75.
Plus: Even if you spent a lot on a meal and also bought merch, there's probably quite a bit left in your budget.
So, you could use that money for purchases in BC Place throughout the show — like more drinks and food — or after the concert if you want a slice of pizza or a box of Timbits.
These Vancouver shows aren't the only Eras Tour concerts in Canada though.
Swift is also spending six nights at the Rogers Centre on November 14, 15 and 16 and on November 21, 22 and 23, 2024.
If you're going to one of those shows, Narcity also has a guide about how you can attend The Eras Tour in Toronto for as cheap as possible!
