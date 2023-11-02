Taylor Swift Is Bringing The 'Eras' Tour To Vancouver & You Can Register Now For Tickets
Are you ready for it?
Attention, West Coast Swifties — Taylor Swift is officially bringing the Eras tour to Vancouver!
According to the "Bad Blood" singer's Instagram page, Swift will be performing at BC Place in December 2024 with special guest Gracie Abrams.
Her shows will be on December 6, 7, and 8, and if you want to see her in person, registration is now open to get tickets for the concerts.
According to her Ticketmaster page, registration is required to get tickets to the show but it does not guarantee you'll get them, as many Toronto Swifties found out the hard way.
"We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A limited number of Verified Fans will receive a unique access code and others will be put on the waitlist," says Ticketmaster.
"Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis," they advise. "If you aren’t initially selected, you’ll be placed on the waitlist and may receive an access code at a later date if tickets remain."
Registration to get tickets is open from now until Saturday, November 4 at 5 p.m. PT.
If you don't get tickets to the show, you can always check out the Taylor Swift movie concert experience — it's not the same as seeing her live, but it's something.
Good luck!
When is Taylor Swift coming to Vancouver?
Swift will be performing at BC Place in Vancouver in 2024 on December 6, 7, and 8.
You can register for tickets here from now until
When is Taylor Swift coming to Toronto?
Taylor Swift will be performing in Toronto in 2024 on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at the Rogers Centre.
