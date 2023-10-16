7 Things To Expect At The Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Movie Based On My Experience In Toronto
It so dang wholesome.
If you also struck out on getting concert tickets for Taylor Swift in Toronto, the closest to the experience you might get is at Cineplex, and honestly, it's pretty damn cool.
I recently attended The Eras Tour concert movie experience in Toronto for its premiere night, and while I can't compare it to going to an actual event with her, it was genuinely thrilling and emotional, even via the big screen.
When Swift announced that her concert would be coming to theatres starting on October 13, the singer told people that Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing are encouraged while watching the show, so I wasn't entirely sure what to expect from the whole experience.
If you decide to check it out, here's what went down in the theatre I attended in case you need to prepare yourself.
There's merch
I showed up a little late to the venue so I didn't have time to stop for snacks (I simply could not miss the beginning of the show) but when I got to my seat, my date showed off the collectible cup and tub of popcorn she bought at the concession stand.
They're cute AF and I seriously regret not buying a cup on the way out, because drinking white wine out of one of those bad boys while crying about life seems like a whole damn mood.
They don't dim the lights
Before the movie started, a Cineplex employee came in and told us that the lights in the theatre would remain on during the show for safety's sake as they totally expected and encouraged us to get up and dance and didn't want us to fall.
They also told us if we did choose to get up, to not stand on the stairs, which makes sense and is totally fair.
There will be singing and dancing
@francisdominiic
There’s literally no better movie going experience than dancing with a bunch of swifties during the eras tour movie premiere.. wow!! #TStheErasTourFilm #ErasTourMoviePremiere #TaylorSwift #ErasTour #ErasTourMovie #TheGrove #LosAngeles #AMC #AMCTheaters #TaylorNation #Swiftie
When the show first started, Swift played songs from the "Lovers" era. A few tweens got up to dance, but mainly, we all sat and sang along.
But boy oh boy, when the "Fearless" era came on the entire cinema erupted and it was so dang cute. Pretty much everyone got up and was belting along to "Fearless," "You Belong With Me," and "Love Story."
Things calmed down during the "Evermore" era, but it dialled right back up for "Reputation" and "1989."
I sat for the majority of the show (I'm 33 and it had been a long week), but even when the people in front of me were standing and dancing I was able to see the screen.
People get dressed up
I was running late so I didn't have time to get done up, but the amount of people dressed up in their finest was absolutely adorable, particularly with the little girls and tweens.
There were lots of sparkly dresses, different outfits from Swift's various eras and even some of the dads got in on the fun with feather boas and tiaras.
Employees might watch you
At the screening I went to, two Cineplex employees watched the crowd for the first hour of the show and seemed absolutely tickled at the fact that we were all having a great time.
I assume they were keeping an eye on things for safety's sake, but honestly, people were pretty well-behaved.
It was kind of creepy, but at the same time, I get it — you never know how wild we Swifties will get, so best to be on top of things!
You might cry
I didn't think I was going to get emotional, but at several points of the show I got choked up and I ended up having a full-on cry during "Enchanted."
I genuinely don't know why I was so worked up, but it felt right, and this will 100% not be the last time I cry in public over something silly.
Everyone is so nice
From people complimenting each other's outfits to making sure they weren't blocking anyone's view, it was just a really wholesome, nice experience and everyone was very kind.
As well, after the show, I spotted some teenagers swapping friendship bracelets and I think it made my little Grinch heart grow ten times in size.
If you want to get in on the Swiftie movie experience, it looks like the show will be playing at Cineplex on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until November 5.
Adult tickets are $19.89, while kids and seniors are priced at $13.13.
Have fun!
