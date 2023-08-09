Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Shows In Toronto Are On Sale Now & Some Ticket Prices Are Under $200
Hopefully you're lucky enough to get into the Verified Fan sale!
It's been a long time coming but Taylor Swift is finally bringing her career-spanning tour to Canada and tickets are on sale now.
Some people have even been able to find ticket prices for The Eras Tour in Toronto that are under $200!
It was revealed at the beginning of August that the pop star would be adding more dates to the global tour, including what seems to be the only stops in Canada.
"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," she said in the post announcing the additional tour dates.
Swift will be playing six shows at the Rogers Centre in 2024 that span two weekends: November 14, November 15 and November 16, and then November 21, November 22 and November 23.
Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will be the opening act for all of the concerts in Toronto.
Here's what you need to know if you're looking to buy tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale that's going on right now for the Toronto shows.
There are different Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale dates and times for each show that Swift is doing in Toronto
The November 14 show is on sale starting at 11 a.m. ET and the concert on November 15 is on sale at 1 p.m. ET on August 9, 2023.
For the shows on November 16 and November 21, tickets are available with the Verified Fan Onsale starting at 11 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET respectively on August 10, 2023.
Then, the November 22 show goes on sale with Ticketmaster at 11 a.m. ET and the concert on November 23 is on sale starting at 1 p.m. ET on August 11, 2023.
Also, the RBC Avion Rewards Onsale starts on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET.
Eras Tour ticket prices for Toronto vary depending on the section — like floor, 100s, 200s, 500s, and so on — the seats are inside the Rogers Centre.
People have been sharing how much they've bought tickets for and what they've seen seats being sold for while in the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale.
Ashley Juve posted that they secured tickets for the first Eras Tour show in Toronto at $400 each in the 100 level.
@ceIestewright, who bought tickets for the first show in Toronto, posted that they paid $400 for seats in the 100 section as well.
One person posted that someone who got a Verified Fan Onsale code said there were no tickets for less than $160 in the 500 section, and that they paid $1,500 for four seats in the 200s.
They also shared that they saw Toronto Eras Tour prices at $530 to $600 for floor seats and $375 for tickets in the 200 level.
Another fan said that someone bought a ticket in the 500 section of the Rogers Centre for $170.
Alicia Carpenter echoed that pricing and said they paid $170 each for seats in the 500s, without service fees or taxes.
Danielle Millar shared a photo of prices on Ticketmaster for the 100s — specifically section 125, row three — and it costs $419 per ticket for "Verified Fan Aisle Seats" and $399 per ticket for "Verified Fan Offer" seats.
Service fees were $92.18 and $87.87 respectively for those tickets.
Another person shared a photo of the prices for the tickets they bought and it cost $399 for each ticket section 126 at the Rogers Centre.
Since they purchased four tickets, the total including fees was more than $1,900!
@WearySky posted that the ticket-buying process "was actually super smooth."
After going to the link that was sent out by Ticketmaster at 10:05 a.m., they refreshed the page until they were able to join the waiting room at 10:28 a.m.
Then, it only took 15 minutes of waiting in the queue before they were able to go into the sale and buy tickets for the first Toronto show.
For other shows on Swift's Eras Tour, VIP packages have been available for purchase and that seems to be the case for Toronto shows as well.
These six VIP packages are being sold for concerts in other cities: It's Been A Long Time Coming Package, Karma Is My Boyfriend Package, I Remember It All Too Well Package, Ready For It Package, It's A Love Story Package and We Never Go Out of Style Package.
What you get with each package varies but most include a set of Taylor Swift prints, exclusive merchandise, a commemorative The Eras Tour VIP tote bag, a collectible Taylor Swift pin, sticker and postcard set with a souvenir concert ticket and a special VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.
Some of the VIP packages also offer early entry and first access to your section.
If you're on the hunt for Toronto Eras Tour tickets, good luck!
Only some people got selected to receive codes for the Verified Fan Onsale through Ticketmaster and buy tickets for the shows.
Fans who are on the waitlist were told by Ticketmaster that it was because "there won't be enough tickets for everyone who registered."
But you could get selected to move off the waitlist and access the sale if any tickets are left.
In that case, you'll get a text with a unique access code and link to join the Verified Fan Onsale.
The only way to enter the queue, join the sale and actually buy tickets to The Eras Tour right now is to have a code so if you try to get in without one, you'll be out of luck.
Ticketmaster noted that codes can't be transferred and your access code to the sale is unique to your individual account.
Even then, not everyone will be able to score a seat at the six shows Swift is doing here but you could still be able to listen in. That is if you're willing to brave November weather in Canada!
Fans have crashed The Eras Tour by gathering in parking lots and other public spaces around stadiums during the concert to sing and dance along with the show.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.