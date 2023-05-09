Someone Chose A Taylor Swift Concert Over Their Own Mom’s Wedding & The Debate Is Intense
What would you do?
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is in full swing, and while her tour dates aren't changing, neither are some fans' personal plans...and when they fall on the same day, for die-hard Swifties, it's hard to choose. One person took to Reddit asking if she's the "a**hole" for potentially missing her mom's wedding for the popstar's concert.
Redditors are divided on the issue and the debate is intense.
"My mom is getting remarried (my birth father passed away a while ago). A few weeks ago I won Taylor Swift tickets on the radio for the same day as her wedding. I made the decision to go to the concert over the wedding, and I told her this, and she is very upset — she has not spoken to me since," she wrote.
She continued to say she doesn't like her stepfather and that seeing Swift is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. She made it clear to her mother that she doesn't approve of the marriage, either.
"So, AITA [Am I The A**hole] for choosing the concert over the wedding?"
The thread received over 1.1K comments, and people had very strong opinions. Some agreed with her decisions, while others...not so much.
Many people that are saying "YTA [You're The A**hole]" are pinning the idea that she's choosing a musician's performance over her loved one's major milestone.
"YTA. Even Taylor Swift wouldn't want you to miss your mother's wedding to go to her concert," one Redditor replied.
Another person pointed out that she purposefully knew what she was getting herself into when she called the radio station to win the sweepstakes.
"YTA. You HAD to have known those tickets you won were for the same date. Most, if not all, ticket giveaways I hear about on the radio tell you which date/time they are giving away. You signed up/called in for those tickets likely KNOWING it was the same date/time as your mother’s wedding."
This response led to some people backing up her stance and saying she's "NTA [Not The A**hole]" after all:
"Unpopular opinion, but I'm gonna say NTA. The concert isn't the issue - from my perspective, it's more of an excuse not to go to the wedding (and do something else that occupies your mind and feels personally purposeful).
There were some people who were in the middle and tried suggesting some ways for her to get around this situation.
One person asked if she could maybe go to the ceremony and skip the reception to head to the tour. That same person admitted that she, too, would skip a wedding for Eras tickets.
Another user responded she's NTA if she doesn't approve of the marriage, but "YTA" if she uses that as an excuse to go to the concert.
There have not been any updates on which venue the Redditor decided to attend...and it begs the question, what would you do?
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.