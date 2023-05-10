Morgan Wallen's Fans Are In Tears Over His Delayed Tour & He Could Barely Talk To Explain It
"They want me not to talk at all."
Country artist Morgan Wallen has canceled his shows for a second time during his One Night At A Time tour. It wasn't just a few shows, either...he's been advised to be on vocal rest for the next six weeks and his fans are devastated.
Wallen recorded a video letting everybody know the reason he has to reschedule the tour dates.
"I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible," he said.
Wallen is referring to when he canceled his performance on April 23 five minutes before even hitting the stage. At that time, he was said to just have lost his voice and couldn't perform.
"They told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma," he continued. He said that if he took the rest now, he'd be back at 100%, rather, if he continued his tour, his cords would be permanently damaged.
The tweet received 8.7 million views and many people wished him well and hoped he heals but some replied wanting a refund instead of seeing him at a later date since they had prior plans.
"How do we get refunded for tickets we purchased? Supposed to attend the show at Met Life on the 20th but obviously, that won't be happening now," one person wrote.
A verified user wished her luck. She replied that she was at the Oxford tour during the first cancellation announcement and she was unable to get a refund.
Fans recorded their reaction to the news on TikTok and they were in literal tears knowing they wouldn't be seeing him.
One nurse on the app was watching him perform live on YouTube and captioned her video that Wallen ruined nurses' week.
The reactions continued from people of all ages. One woman in school found out about the announcement and uploaded a video of herself extremely upset to find out.
"POV: You find out Morgan Wallen canceled his concert the next six weeks while in school."
While there were countless others who were crushed that they wouldn't be seeing his show any time soon, Wallen has yet to reveal the rescheduled dates for the rest of his shows.
He said he will be missing festivals he was in the line-up for, which he is also hoping to "make right." He isn't going to be able to do the AMC Awards or even the Lifting Lives event, but he encourages people to still attend as that is for a good cause.