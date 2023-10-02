Morgan Wallen Showed Some Love For Canada & Gave A Shout Out To Two Canadian NHL Teams
Maybe the Vancouver Canucks will get some love next!
Country music star Morgan Wallen is showing his love for Canada after performing in several cities and he even gave two Canadian NHL teams a shout-out while on stage.
Wallen is currently on his One Night At A Time World Tour and spent the past couple of weeks in Canada, performing in Toronto, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Calgary.
During his latest stop, which was on September 30 in Calgary, he shared some love for an NHL team while on stage.
Wallen posted a series of photos on Instagram on Sunday and in one he's seen wearing a Calgary Flames jersey.
Morgan Wallen wearing a Calgary Flames jersey while on tour in Canada.@davidnlehr & @matthewpaskert
This isn't the first time Wallen has expressed his love for a Canadian NHL team.
While he was performing in Toronto, Wallen wore a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey while he was singing one of his songs.
Don't worry basketball fans, he showed some love for the Toronto Raptors as well.
"This 865 boy felt a lot of 143 in the 6," he wrote in the Instagram caption.
It looks like Canadian fans are showing even more love for Wallen in the comments.
"You killed it and we loved every second of it," one person who seemingly went to one of Wallen's shows wrote.
"Amazing show in Calgary last night. Thank you so much for bringing so much happiness to us with your beautiful talent!!" another fan commented.
Some people also seemed a bit bitter that he didn't perform in more Canadian cities.
"We love you in Edmonton alberta also! Just sayin!" one person said.
The country singer isn't done with his Canadian tour stops. Wallen will be playing in Vancouver, B.C. for two nights at Rogers Arena on October 3 and 4. If you're planning on heading to one of the two shows be sure to watch out for a Vancouver Canucks jersey!
Once Wallen is finished in Vancouver he'll be heading back to the U.S. to continue his tour well into 2024.