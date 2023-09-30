These Popular Celebrities Will Be In Vancouver This October From Adam Sandler To Pink
Hip-hop, heavy metal, stand-up comedy and more!
From the food to the scenery, celebrities love Canada's West Coast and there may be plenty of opportunities to spot a number of musicians and actors in Vancouver in October.
Whether it's stand-up comedy with Adam Sandler or seeing Pink in concert, there are so many shows coming to the city and the hardest part may be choosing which ones to go to.
Here are some of the biggest celebrities coming to Vancouver and where you can see them.
Adam Sandler
Actor and comedian Adam Sandler is kicking off his stand-up show called TheI Missed You Tour in Vancouver.
Sandler and a surprise guest will be at the Rogers Arena on October 12.
The Murder Mystery actor has been hyping up his show on his Instagram page for a few weeks.
"Let's have some fun," Sandler said in a post that included a trailer for the tour.
Following his B.C. stop, the comedian will head off to 24 other cities across North America until December, including Toronto on November 7.
Pink
Pink's new tour P!nk: Trustfall Tour will be in Vancouver for two nights in October.
The "What About Us" singer will be in B.C. on October 20 and 21 at Rogers Arena.
Those aren't the musician's only Canadian stops. Pink will also be in Montreal on November 1 and 2.
Pink released her ninth studio album "Trustfall" in February 2023, which she said explores certain topics like the loss of her father and her marriage, as per an interview she did with USA Today.
Morgan Wallen
Country singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen has been touring in North America over the past several months and performed in Toronto in September. The musician even showed some extra love for the 6ix with a video dedicated to Toronto on his Instagram.
The musician will be bringing his show titled Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour to Canada's West Coast and will be in Vancouver on October 3 and 4 at Rogers Arena.
Wallen is then heading back east to perform in Ottawa, Quebec, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Calgary.
Guns N' Roses
American rock band Guns N' Roses is bringing its world tour to Canada in October, starting in Vancouver.
The band will perform at BC Place on October 16.
According to the website The Rock Revival, the band kicked off the North American leg of their world tour in August with planned stops in Montreal and Vancouver.
They were supposed to play their final show in Vancouver. However, the band recently announced they were adding four additional shows, including one in Edmonton on October 19.
Lil Yachty
American rapper and songwriter Lil Yachty is currently on his The Field Trip Tour.
The singer will be at the University of British Columbia's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on October 21.
This won't be the first time Lil Yachty visited Vancouver in 2023.
The musician was actually in Vancouver in August when he dropped by the vintage store F as in Frank on Main Street. Hopefully, his next visit will also include some stops at local shops and restaurants!
Kim Petras
Kim Petras at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
German singer-songwriter Kim Petras is currently on her Feed the Beast World Tour, which kicked off on September 27 in Austin, Texas.
The "Unholy" singer will be in Toronto on October 16 before heading west to Vancouver on October 26 where she will perform at the PNE Forum.
According to a report by PEOPLE, Petras recently surprised her fans when she released her album Problématique after many of the tracks in it were leaked online in August 2022. The singer says she wrote the album during the pandemic lockdown when she really wanted to go to a club in Paris.
Måneskin
Italian rockers Måneskin are bringing their RUSH! World Tour to Vancouver.
On October 15, the rock band, which consists of drummer Ethan Torchio, electric guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis and vocalist Damiano David, will be at the University of British Columbia's Dough Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.
The band became well-known in 2021 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their song "Zitti E Buoni."
Their tour has been going so well in North America that they played a sold out show at Madison Square Garden in New York in September, as per a report by the Associated Press.
They also won the award for best rock video for their song "THE LONELIEST" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Hozier
Irish singer-songwriter Hozier is bringing his Unreal Unearth Tour to Vancouver and it looks like getting tickets may be tough.
The musician will be at the Rogers Arena on October 22 and tickets are already sold out on Ticketmaster.
Hopefully, Hozier will be out exploring the city before or after his show and you can catch a glimpse of the artist walking around!
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
If hip-hop is more your vibe, then perhaps you'll want to grab tickets to see Wu-Tang Clan and Nas.
The hip-hop group and the rapper are bringing their joint New York State Of Mind Tour to Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 16.
Fefe Dobson
Toronto-born singer Fefe Dobson will be touring across Canada in October for her Kiss Me and Shut Up Tour.
The "Ghost" singer will be in Vancouver at The Pearl on Granville Street on October 16.
Vancouver indie rock trio The Jins will be joining Dobson on her tour.
After their show on the West Coast, Dobson and The Jins will proceed east to perform in Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, London and Hamilton.
Iron Maiden
English heavy metal band Iron Maiden will be rocking out at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 2.
The show will be part of the band's The Future Past Tour, which kicked off in Poland over the summer.
Peter Gabriel
English singer-songwriter Peter Gabriel will be performing new material from his new album i/o as well as fan favourites during his i/o The Tour.
The 73-year-old musician performed in Toronto and Montreal in September and Vancouver's October 7 performance will mark his final Canadian stop. So if you've been thinking about buying tickets you may want to do so sooner rather than later!
