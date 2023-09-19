Simu Liu Crashed An Artist's Tour In Vancouver & Apparently, He's Doing Music Now (PHOTOS)
"So I guess this is my way of telling you that I do music now??"
Simu Liu may be an actor and author but he's looking to add live performer to his resume.
Liu joined AJ Rafael on stage in Vancouver for his Take Me Back Tour and theBarbieactor sang his little Canadian heart out.
In an Instagram post, Liu thanked Rafael for allowing him to crash his tour and announced that he's officially taking on music now.
"Thank u @ajrafael for letting me crash [your] tour and thanks to aj’s fans for the loud as F*CK reception," Liu wrote.
Liu also thanked the band for learning his songs and for being "so goddamn talented."
This is interesting considering Liu has only released one song so far, his single "Don't" so while the band may have played some cover songs for Liu, who knows maybe the actor has more music up his sleeve.
Liu took to the stage in a casual denim jacket and white T-shirt and threw a peace sign up toward the crowd. The actor was also pictured passionately singing into his mic.
The life of a rockstar seemed to hit Liu hard because he said his "heart is full" and his throat is "sore" after his performance.
Liu cheekily ended the post by writing "so I guess this is my way of telling you that I do music now??"
So it's safe to say that fans can expect more live performances from Liu.
Liu released the music video for his first single "Don't" this summer on July 24, and by the looks of it, fans may be able to look forward to more content soon!