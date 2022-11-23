Simu Liu Slammed The 'Golden Age' Of Hollywood For Being 'White As Hell' & Named Names
"But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."
Simu Liu shared some strong thoughts on Twitter about diversity in Hollywood and it's all due to Quentin Tarantino making some not-so-nice comments about Marvel movies.
On November 21, the award-winning director said on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave, podcast that while he does not "hate" the MCU movies, he's not a fan of the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies."
“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is... you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters,” Tarantino said, as per Variety. “But they’re not movie stars. Right?"
"Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star," he explained. "I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”
In response, Liu called him and fellow director Martin Scorsese out.
"If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie," Liu said of his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
"I am in awe of their filmmaking genius," he continued. "They are transcendent auteurs."
"But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."
\u201cIf the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie. \n\nI am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don't get to point their nose at me or anyone.\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1669142428
"No movie studio is or ever will be perfect," Liu continued. "But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere."
"I loved the 'Golden Age' too.. but it was white as hell."
\u201cNo movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.\n\nI loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell.\u201d— Simu Liu (@Simu Liu) 1669142428
Liu then posted a follow-up in preparation for the inevitable fallout from making such strong statements.
"Bracing for loser internet trolls like," he tweeted alongside a gif of his Shang-Chi character getting ready to fight.
Best of luck with the trolls, Simu!
