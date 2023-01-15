Simu Liu's Stock Photo Has Been Spotted Again & It's In A Random Canadian Brochure (PHOTO)
Simu Liu is a Marvel superstar and a New York Times bestselling author, but he can't seem to escape his past decision to model for stock photos.
On January 9, an eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted the Shang-Chi actor on a brochure for the City of Montreal.
"Bienvenue à Montréal @SimuLiu!" wrote Kelly Albert. "I hope you’ll at least get some bagels out of this."
According to MTL Blog, the brochure in question is about activities such as sports and cultural events that are available in downtown Montreal and Ville-Marie.
While the Canadian has levelled up on his modelling (he recently appeared in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show), he's had some choice words to say about the pictures that continue to haunt him and show up in the most random places, like in this Toshiba ad.
"Toshiba, whatever you paid for this photo, I guarantee you I would have endorsed you for less," he said of the use of his picture, where he appears to be happily pointing at something in a boardroom. "Now we are enemies."
When Liu appeared on the hit internet show Hot Ones, he shared with host Sean Evans his own experiences of coming across his stock photos in real life.
"I saw myself on the wall of a karate dojo," Liu said. "But we didn’t do any karate photos in the stock shoot, so it was actually, it was a photo I think of me doing Zumba."
"Also, somewhat ironically, I was on the cover of an accounting textbook," he shared, with the irony being that he got fired from his job as an accountant in Toronto before pursing acting. "I wouldn't trust me to teach anybody anything about accounting."
Who knows where the stock pictures will turn up next?
