Simu Liu Is Insta-Official With His New Girlfriend & They Look So Loved-Up (PHOTOS)
"Pictured: two Asians in front of Santa’s crotch." 😂
Simu Liu has a new girlfriend and the pair have made it official on social media.
On Saturday, December 3, the Canadian celeb shared a pic of himself and Allison Hsu at a movie premiere for Violent Night in Los Angeles where they rocked Christmas sweaters.
"Pictured: two Asians in front of Santa’s crotch," Liu captioned his Instagram post to his 2.9 million followers.
Hsu posted a pic of the couple on her social media a bit earlier than Liu.
On November 20, she shared a snap of the two smiling at a Blackpink concert, according to People, and captioned the post with a smiley face which matched their expressions as Liu cuddled her from behind.
According to Forbes, Hsu is a senior manager in digital marketing at Interscope Records where she "leads all things digital and social for Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, FINNEAS, Holly Humberstone and other Interscope talent."
Earlier this year, Liu was romantically linked to actress Jade Bender.
In June of 2022, the pair were seen grabbing dinner before Bender went with the actor to film Jimmy Kimmel Live.
They later appeared to confirm their relationship status when they made their red carpet debut in July at the ESPY Awards, where Liu and Lindsey Vonn presented Stephen Curry with the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance.
However, the pair seemed to call it quits shortly after going public, according to Vanity Fair.
In September, the Shang-Chi actor said that he was in the midst of a breakup and that he started going to therapy to work on his mental health.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.