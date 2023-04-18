Blake Lively Had The Most Relatable Response To Simu Liu Singing A 50 Cent Jam (VIDEO)
Who knew "In Da Club" sounded so good as a country bop?
Simu Liu recently showed off his vocal skills and it seems to have caught the eye of Blake Lively.
The Shang-Chi actor played a game of "Musical Genre Challenge" on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and was tasked with singing "In Da Club" by 50 Cent in the style of "Bro Country."
While he initially looked perplexed as to how he was going to accomplish that, he dived straight in, saying, "Let's go, baby! Alright y'all. Let's take it to Nashville real quick."
As some soft country music started to play, Liu softly crooned, "Go shorty, it's your birthday, we gon' party like it's your birthday."
After hitting a particularly impressive note, the crowd gave him an ovation and stood up to bop along to the rest of the unexpected song.
In the snippet Liu posted of the song to Instagram, fans and celebs alike praised his rendition.
Musical Genre Challenge: Simu Liu Sings a Bro Country Version of 50 Cent’s "In da Club"The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
"Better than the original tbh," said the Insta account for Property Brothers, aka Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.
"You Ken do anything bro," joked one person, making a play on Liu's upcoming role as one of the Ken's in Greta Gerwig's summer flick Barbie.
Lively, who is of course married to fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds, simply left a string of shocked and clapping emojis and one word.
"😮😮😮🙌🙌👏👏 insanity," she wrote.
Reynolds himself recently shocked people with his singing voice and dancing skills in the Christmas musical Spirited, with the song "Good Afternoon" getting shortlisted in the Academy Awards Best Song.
Canadian celebs — what can't they do?
Fingers crossed one day we get a Liu and Reynolds track about all things Canadian!
