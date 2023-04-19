Simu Liu Got Real About Having A 'Sh*tshow' Of A Year & Reflected On His Healing Process
"Thanks for being with me on the journey."
It's Simu Liu's birthday and the Canadian celeb took to his Instagram to share some thoughts and some words of gratitude.
On Wednesday, April 19, Liu got candid about what his previous year looked like.
"So 33 was a bit of a wild sh*tshow but also a year of great personal growth and healing," he wrote.
"Work accolades aside I was going through one of the toughest stints of my life this past fall and therapy and a great support system really got me through it," he continued. "I'm feeling healthy and at peace going into 34."
That being said, he shared that the kind of life he leads as a celebrity is "perilous" due to the internet.
"I have read things about me that have been twisted horribly or are just flat out false," Liu explained.
"I'm grateful to everyone who sees me and what I am about, which has always and will forever be an advocate of love, acceptance and equality for all," he said in conclusion. "Thanks for being with me on the journey. It's going to be a great year!"
Over in the comments, Liu's girlfriend, Allison Hsu, voiced her support.
"Love u birthday boy," she wrote along with a heart emoji.
For his birthday last year, fans from Thailand surprised the Shang-Chi actor with a picture of his face on a tuk-tuk, which he posted about on Twitter and in a since-deleted Instagram post.
He thanked his fans for being "the best in the world" and for helping him keep his spirits up.
"And that’s not just because of the massive gestures like this, but because of the positivity and support that I feel from them each and every day, from all corners of the world," he shared.
"The internet can be such a sad and angry place, but they help me drown out all of the negativity."
Happy birthday Simu — hope 34 is a good year!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.