I Ranked 10 Of Canada's Biggest Celebs From Best To Worst & There's A Clear Winner (PHOTOS)
Two musicians tied for last place. 😬
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
With so many talented Canadian celebrities out there, it begs the question: who is the best one out of the bunch?
From movie icons like Ryan Reynolds and Elliot Page to musical sensations like Celine Dion and Drake, figuring out just who ranks in first place is a tough decision — but I'm up for the task.
What are my qualifications, you ask? Well, I regularly write about Canadian celebrities, but other than that... honestly, this is just based entirely on my own opinions and spicy takes.
So buckle up, and enjoy my ranking of ten Canadian celebrities in order from best to worst!
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves.
You know I had to put Keanu Reeves in the number one spot.
The man is an absolute gem of a human being and regularly has sweet interactions with fans, like when he posed for pics with a bride at her wedding or when he chatted away with an excited youngster while at an airport.
As well as being generous with his time, he also appears to be generous with his money. He allegedly gifted a few of the stunt crew on the set of John Wick 4 some personalized Rolex watches worth over $10,000.
On top of all of that, when once asked to describe his perfect day, Reeves hilariously and candidly said it would involve having sex about four times, as well as having a swim and catching a movie.
What's not to love about this man?!
Elliot Page
Next up is Elliot Page. Not only is he a talented actor, but he's also an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, of which he is a member.
I've loved Page since Juno and continue to enjoy watching him inThe Umbrella Academy — which did a fabulous job handling his transition and working it into the storyline for his character Viktor — but it's his media appearances which I find the most charming.
From blushing about how jacked he looked on the cover of Esquire while chatting with Trevor Noah to dapper appearances on the red carpet with fellow Canadian Mae Martin, I can't help but have a little crush on him.
Simu Liu
Oh, Simu. Pretty much everything this man does makes me smile (remember when he showed off his bhangra skills at the Junos? Swoon).
Canada's very own Marvel superhero comes in third in my ranking of celebrities and it's as much to do with his undeniable swag as it is his sensitive, thoughtful and self-deprecating side.
Plus the man loves the Raptors and a good beef patty, which is highly relatable to me.
Ryan Reynolds
Given that I write about Ryan Reynolds quite a bit (as Narcity readers like to remind me of frequently), you'd think I might put him a little higher on the list — but for me, fourth place is a solid ranking for the Vancouver-born celeb.
His charisma and Hollywood power are undeniable but equally as impressive is his love and devotion to Blake Likely and their children.
That being said, Reynolds and Lively did get married on a plantation, which they have subsequently apologized for. Everyone makes mistakes, but... yikes.
Celine Dion
Coming in at the halfway point is Celine Dion, Quebec's iconic chanteuse.
While other people on this list might currently have more star power than the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, she's undeniably a global phenomenon.
In fact, Adele owns a framed piece of gum that Dion once chewed and calls it her "proudest possession."
Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne
Tied for the sixth place are Shania Twain and Avril Lavigne, Canada's country queen and punk princess.
Don't get me wrong, I love these two ladies but they just don't get me super excited! Like, I'm happy for them and their continued success but I'm just not invested in what they're up to these days.
That being said, "Man, I Feel Like A Woman" and "Sk8er Boi" still absolutely slap.
Ryan Gosling
In eighth place, we have Ryan Gosling, who is such an enigma to me.
Yes, he's a famous Hollywood actor and will be starring in the upcoming flick Barbie(which truly looks unhinged, in my opinion), but... honestly, I can't think of anything else notable about him.
Sorry, Gosling, but you're defs my second favourite Ryan on this list.
Justin Bieber and Drake
Justin Bieber. Right: Drake.
@justinbieber | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram
And in joint last place (because I felt bad singling out one person), we have Drake and Justin Bieber.
Honestly, I just can't with Drake and the whole "champagnepapi" persona — like okay Aubrey from Forest Hill, cool cool cool.
As for the Biebs, well... the nicest thing I can say about him is that I enjoyed the Tim Hortons collab?
Wish you both well, but sorry not sorry about putting you guys in last place!