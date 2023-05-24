Elliot Page Opened Up About Feeling 'At Home' In His Body & His Relationship With Self-Love
"And that sensation has been so thrilling, not something I thought I’d feel."
Elliot Page recently chatted about the comfort he now feels in his body and it's the joy you love to see.
On May 23, The Umbrella Academy actor opened up about what makes them reminisce about their home in Canada to what makes them feel present with themself.
In an interview with Dazed Beauty, Page shared a sweet answer about what makes him feel most at home.
"I feel most at home with my dog Mo, and the people I love and my friends and in the spaces that I can be fully myself and feel safe and supported," Page shared. "That sense of love and companionship and community, especially right now, is what allows me to feel that sense of home."
"And for the first time ever, I just – I always sound like a broken record – but I do feel at home in myself," they said. "And that sensation has been so thrilling, not something I thought I’d feel. And so like really, it’s given me a new relationship with the idea of self-love and self-acceptance in many ways."
As well, given his recent involvement in a fragrance campaign with Gucci, Page was asked what scent makes him nostalgic and he had a very patriotic answer.
"I think for me it’s, gosh it’s a bit cliche, but it’s the ocean, anything ocean," the actor explained. "Seaweed, salt in the air."
"I’m from Nova Scotia and it just does something, it just immediately transports me home," he continued. "So I’d say that would be one of my biggest memory zaps."
In terms of feeling at home with himself, Page recently shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram and expressed his comfort in showing some skin instead of wearing an oversized t-shirt in the summer.
"It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," he wrote along with the hashtag #transjoy.
"I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon."
Page's has a memoir called Pageboy hitting shelves on June 6.
