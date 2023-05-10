Elliot Page Shared A Joyful Shirtless Selfie & Got Real About Experiencing Dysphoria (PHOTO)
"It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now..."
Elliot Page just posted a selfie and he's looking all kinds of happy.
On Wednesday, May 10, the Canadian actor shared a shirtless pic of himself on Instagram along with some heartfelt words.
"Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer," Page explained. "No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. "
"It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body," The Umbrella Academy Actor explained.
"I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon."
They finished off their post with the hashtag #transjoy, which acknowledges the journey they've been on since introducing themself as Elliot to the world in 2020.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, gender dysphoria refers to "psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity."
Back in 2022, Page shared that at the height of his Juno fame, he was expected to wear a fancy dress while co-star Michael Cera wore slacks and sneakers and got real about the internal conflict that caused him.
"I look back at the photos, and I’m like...?" they wrote.
"And it’s easy for people to roll their eyes, but you know what? No. That was really extremely, extremely fu*ked up," he said. "I shouldn’t have to treat it like just this thing that happened — this somewhat normal thing. It’s like: No."
Since his Juno days, Page has posted several happy shirtless selfies, and his transition was incorporated into his character's storyline on The Umbrella Academy.
"I felt so supported by everyone," Page said about the previous season of the show. "We were shooting right after I disclosed that I’m trans, in total isolation."
"That was definitely an overwhelming period, but I feel so lucky that I was going to work and getting to be with so many supportive people," they continued. "And in any moment that I did express fear and anxiety, I felt listened to and cared for."
Page has a memoir coming out at the beginning of June called Pageboy where he likely will have more to share on the topic.
"Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media," they wrote on Instagram. "The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.
"Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."
Pageboy will be available on June 6.
