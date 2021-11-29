Elliot Page Posted A Super Happy Shirtless Pic & People Are Sending All The Love (PHOTO)
"Oh good my new phone works."
Canadian actor Elliot Page is flexing on social media and honestly, he looks so damn happy.
On Sunday, November 28, they took to their Instagram to share a shirtless selfie with the cheeky caption, "Oh good my new phone works."
In under 24 hours, the joyful pic has racked up over 1.5 million likes and a bunch of compliments (as well as some thirsty comments!) from celebs.
Fellow Canadian Jann Arden said, "ZING! So awesome Elliot," while Julianne Moore simply commented, "Omg" with a fire emoji.
Fellow Netflix star Mae Martin added, "Edge of coffee cup looking hot," with the heart eyes emoji.
This isn't the first time Page has shared their body with the world after undergoing top surgery, which is a process done to remove breast tissue.
Back in May, he shared a smiley pic of himself that he captioned, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks." He also included the hashtags "transjoy" and "transisbeautiful."
In December of 2020, the actor shared a beautiful open letter on social media announcing that they are trans.
"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he continued. "And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive."