Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

Elliot Page Posted A Super Happy Shirtless Pic & People Are Sending All The Love (PHOTO)

"Oh good my new phone works."

Elliot Page Posted A Super Happy Shirtless Pic & People Are Sending All The Love (PHOTO)
@kiersey | Instagram, @elliotpage | Instagram

Canadian actor Elliot Page is flexing on social media and honestly, he looks so damn happy.

On Sunday, November 28, they took to their Instagram to share a shirtless selfie with the cheeky caption, "Oh good my new phone works."

In under 24 hours, the joyful pic has racked up over 1.5 million likes and a bunch of compliments (as well as some thirsty comments!) from celebs.

Fellow Canadian Jann Arden said, "ZING! So awesome Elliot," while Julianne Moore simply commented, "Omg" with a fire emoji.

Fellow Netflix star Mae Martin added, "Edge of coffee cup looking hot," with the heart eyes emoji.

This isn't the first time Page has shared their body with the world after undergoing top surgery, which is a process done to remove breast tissue.

Back in May, he shared a smiley pic of himself that he captioned, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks." He also included the hashtags "transjoy" and "transisbeautiful."

In December of 2020, the actor shared a beautiful open letter on social media announcing that they are trans.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he continued. "And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows, and the more I thrive."

From Your Site Articles

Dan Levy, Mae Martin & Elliot Page Are Speaking Out Against Netflix & Here's Why

"Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful."

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @elliotpage | Instagram

Several Canadian celebrities are lending their support to Netflix employees who have recently spoken out against Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special, in which he makes remarks about the transgender community.

On Wednesday, October 20, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy posted a statement on Twitter in solidarity with staff members of the streaming giant, many of whom were demonstrating during a rally in California the same day.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Famous Faces You Can Spot Hanging Around Ontario This Summer

You could bump into your favourite celebs.

@elliotpage | Instagram, @karlurban | Instagram

If you've always dreamed of bumping into one of your favourite celebs on the streets of Toronto or elsewhere in Ontario, this summer might be your golden ticket.

Nearly a dozen big-name stars are filming in the province right now, which means you have at least a small chance of bumping into one of them during a morning Starbucks run or a night out.

Keep Reading Show less

'The Umbrella Academy' Cast Spent The Day At Wonderland & Got Totally Soaked (PHOTOS)

It looks like they forgot to bring their umbrellas. ☔️

@tom.hopperhops | Instagram

It looks like the cast of The Umbrella Academy had the most incredible time at Canada's Wonderland despite being completely drenched from the rain.

On Sunday, Tom Hopper, a.k.a. Luther Hargreeves, shared an adorable group selfie of some of the squad at Wonderland.

Keep Reading Show less