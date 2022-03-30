Editions

Elliot Page's Character In 'The Umbrella Academy' Will Come Out As Trans This Season

"Welcome to the family." ☂️

Elliot Page. Right: Viktor Hargreeves in 'The Umbrella Academy'

The popular Netflix show The Umbrella Academy is coming back for season 3 in June and it looks like they've found a way to incorporate elements of Elliot Page's own personal life into the show.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Canadian actor took to social media to drop a little teaser about the show and his character.

"Meet Viktor Hargreeves," the actor captioned his post, along with a still from the show of his character sitting in a diner.

In under 24 hours, his post racked up almost 800,000 likes and many celebratory comments.

"WE LOVE YOU VIKTOR," wrote the Insta account for The Umbrella Academy.

"Welcome Viktor!!!! We can’t wait to meet you! sincerely, your brellies," wrote another, with "brelly" or "brellies" being a name that fans of the show call themselves.

Over on Twitter, the Netflix account showed off their love for Page.

"Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here," Netflix said in quote tweet with a heart emoji.

For those who weren't as accepting of Viktor, one person on Twitter summed it up nicely:

"I’m dying. Everyone accepts super powers, time traveling, Reginald being a monster in a human suit, Five being an adult man stuck in a kids body. A trans person existing in the universe? That’s somehow the line? Lmao," they tweeted.

In December of 2020, Page came out as a trans and shared a moving letter on Instagram.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be out on Netflix on June 22.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

