Keanu Reeves' Convo With A Young Fan Went Viral & It's Exactly As Wholesome As You'd Expect
"We need more Keanus!"
A recent interaction between Keanu Reeves and a youngster popped off on Twitter and it's simply what you love to see from a Canadian celeb.
On Monday, July 4, Twitter user @andrewkimmel documented a very sweet conversation between the John Wick actor and a fan.
"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today," tweeted Kimmel. "A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…"
The tweet currently has over 200,000 likes.
\u201cKeanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one\u2026\u201d— Andrew Kimmel (@Andrew Kimmel) 1656977181
He then shared a recap of the conversation between the pair.
"Kid: Why were you in London?"
"KR: Filming a documentary."
"Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)."
"KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!"
"Kid: Do you drive?"
"KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles."
He also asked the actor if he lives in New York, how long he's going to be visiting the state, the reason for his travel and which Broadway show he was going to see, which Reeves graciously answered.
\u201cKid: Do you live in NY?\n\nKR: I live in LA.\n\nKid: How long are you gonna be in New York? \n\nKR: Four days! No\u2026 five. Five days! \n\nKid: Why are you in NY?\n\nKR: Gonna see a broadway show!\u201d— Andrew Kimmel (@Andrew Kimmel) 1656977181
After the youngster was finished, Reeves hilariously turned the tables on him.
"By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him," Kimmel shared. "Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite?"
Kimmel said that Reeves "could not have been nicer," which was particularly impressive after a long flight between Paris and NYC.
"I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives," he tweeted. "We need more Keanus!"
As well as being kind to young fans, Reeves is known for his generosity.
In 2021, it was revealed that the Canadian gifted at least four stunt people on the John Wick 4 crew some very pricey personalized Rolexes.
What a nice guy!
