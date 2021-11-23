Sandra Bullock Says Keanu Reeves 'Drives People Crazy' But It's For The Best Reason
"Did I say something to offend him?"
Sandra Bullock has dished on her relationship over the years with Keanu Reeves, and honestly, he seems like a great pal.
In a profile on the Canadian actor by Esquire on Monday, November 22, Bullock shared some tidbits about Reeves and his quiet ways.
"He's a listener," she said, "And it drives. People. Crazy."
She shared an anecdote of a time she told Reeves that she'd never tried champagne and truffles. A few days later, he came by her house bearing the treats. They sat on the couch and ate them and she painted his nails for him.
"That's what I mean that it drives you crazy. When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable," Bullock said. "And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, I don't understand what's happening! Did I say something to offend him?"
"And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, 'I thought about what you said.' And he would have his response."
She added that the two never dated, despite speculation that they were close when the duo filmed the 1994 hit Speed.
Reeves recently wrapped up filming John Wick 4 and once again showed off his thoughtful side by gifting the stunt crew Rolex watches.
"The John Wick Five," reads the engraving on one of the watches, seen on social media. "Jeremy. Thank You. Keanu. JW4. 2021.."