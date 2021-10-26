Keanu Reeves Just Gifted His 'John Wick' Stunt Crew With Rolex Watches Worth Over $10K
What a great guy.
Keanu Reeves has shown off his generous side by gifting the stunt people on the upcoming flick John Wick 4, with some pricey Rolex watches.
The Canadian actor treated at least four people to the personalized arm candy as a wrap present on set, according to reports from Daily Mail.
Keanu such a generous man, he gifted his entire crew with watches as a wrap up presents. 📸jeremy skillz #keanureeves https://t.co/Rl5oIrPMd8— 🧘🏻♀️ K⃣ A⃣ L⃣ L⃣ E⃣🧍🏻♀️ (@🧘🏻♀️ K⃣ A⃣ L⃣ L⃣ E⃣🧍🏻♀️) 1635086828.0
"The John Wick Five," reads the engraving on the Rolex seen in social media posts. "Jeremy. Thank You. Keanu. JW4. 2021."
TMZ reported that each watch costs "just under $10k a pop" with Daily Mail specifying that they're each $9,150. That puts the price tag of one watch at over $11,000 in Canadian dollars.
Another social media post shows someone thanking Reeves for the gift followed by a picture of five people all wearing the same watch.
According to IMDB, the newest installment in the John Wick franchise is expected to premiere in 2022.