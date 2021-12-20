Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Keanu Reeves Gave A Speech Listing Everything He Loves About Toronto & It Got So Random

Because who doesn't love Mac's Milk and Canadian Tire? 🤣

Keanu Reeves Gave A Speech Listing Everything He Loves About Toronto & It Got So Random
Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime, Helgidinson | Dreamstime

Keanu Reeves finally got inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame last week, and the Toronto icon used the opportunity to gush about his hometown and the people and places that made his success possible — including Mac's Milk and Canadian Tire?

Reeves, who grew up in Yorkville, was presented with his award by The Matrix Resurrections co-star Carrie Ann Moss and began his speech reminiscing about his childhood growing up in the 6ix and his love for the city.

Keanu Reeves' moving speech proves he's never forgotten his Canadian roots | Etalk Youtube

Etalk Canada shared an extended version of his speech online, and it included a lot of heartfelt tributes.

"I went to Jesse Ketchum public school for the second grade, and so began a wonderful journey of growing up — of friendships and adventures, of teachers, coaches, and mentors – in a place, in a city, in a culture I am forever grateful for, and to," Reeves said in the video.

He also gushed about all the "beautiful hockey" he played when he wasn't hanging around Ramsden and Rosedale Park.

However, in classic Keanu fashion, the wholesome speech soon took a delightfully random turn when the A-lister started shouting out every Toronto thing he could muster while shoehorning a blip about his childhood diet of eating "rhubarb and peaches."

"Mac's Milk, Lola's, Ton-O-Gum, Black Cat Gum, Canadian Tire for supplies..."

The John Wick star also gave the TTC and Toronto Reference Library some props, which may be the first time a celebrity has given the transit agency some love.

"I rode a lot of buses and streetcars; you gave me the freedom to travel, to get there," Reeves added before making an unexpected segway hyping up a bunch of local theatres, including the Bloor Street Cinema and the Eglinton Grand.

From Your Site Articles

Keanu Reeves Finally Revealed What He Was Thinking In The Famous 'Sad Keanu' Meme (VIDEO)

"I had some stuff going on."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert | YouTube

The man, the myth, and the meme that is Keanu Reeves was recently on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert forThe Matrix Resurrections promo and he got candid about that particular viral photo of him that the internet seems to love.

In a clip posted on Tuesday, December 14, the Canadian star chatted with the talk show host about his new comic and how art imitates life in some cases.

Keep Reading Show less

Sandra Bullock Says Keanu Reeves 'Drives People Crazy' But It's For The Best Reason

"Did I say something to offend him?"

Featureflash | Dreamstime, Starstock | Dreamstime

Sandra Bullock has dished on her relationship over the years with Keanu Reeves, and honestly, he seems like a great pal.

In a profile on the Canadian actor by Esquire on Monday, November 22, Bullock shared some tidbits about Reeves and his quiet ways.

Keep Reading Show less

Keanu Reeves Just Gifted His 'John Wick' Stunt Crew With Rolex Watches Worth Over $10K

What a great guy.

@johnwickmovie | Instagram

Keanu Reeves has shown off his generous side by gifting the stunt people on the upcoming flick John Wick 4 with some pricey Rolex watches.

The Canadian actor treated at least four people to the personalized arm candy as a wrap present on set, according to The Daily Mail.

Keep Reading Show less