Keanu Reeves Finally Revealed What He Was Thinking In The Famous 'Sad Keanu' Meme (VIDEO)

"I had some stuff going on."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert | YouTube

The man, the myth, and the meme that is Keanu Reeves was recently on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert forThe Matrix Resurrections promo and he got candid about that particular viral photo of him that the internet seems to love.

In a clip posted on Tuesday, December 14, the Canadian star chatted with the talk show host about his new comic and how art imitates life in some cases.

“We’re all familiar with 'Sad Keanu,'” Colbert said as he displayed the pic of a downtrodden-looking Reeves sitting on a bench looking existential.

"I’m just eating a sandwich, man!” Reeves interjected.

Colbert then shows a frame from Reeves' new comic book project BRZRKR where the main character appears to be mimicking the internet-famous moment.

“So you’re not actually sad in 'Sad Keanu?'" Colbert asked.

“I was thinking. I had some stuff going on," Reeves shared. "I was hungry."

In the illustrated version, the comic book character BRZRKR is thinking about his immortality, how he regenerates, how he exists and other big-topic issues, which lowkey looks like what Reeves could be doing in the original meme.

Reeves said that he had no idea that the artist illustrating the comic was going imitate that photo, which he described as "kind of meta."

"Why do you think you are so meme-able?" the talk show host asked the actor. "There are so many Keanu Reeves memes out there."

"I have no clue, sir," Reeves said before launching into a somewhat ridiculous song.

“Meme on me, when you’re not strong, I’ll be your friend, I’ll help you carry on," he serenaded the crowd before Colbert wrapped up the interview.

Never change, Keanu!

