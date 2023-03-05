Scientists Named A Fungi-Killer After Keanu Reeves & He Had The Most Wholesome Response
"Keanumycins" sound quite scary, tbh. 👀
Keanu Reeves has a new accolade to add to his long list of accomplishments and it's a bit of a strange one.
The Canadian celeb recently took part in a Reddit AMA on Saturday, March 5, and shared his response to fans' questions, one of whom asked how he felt about a deadly fungi-killer being named keanumycins in his honour.
"...Hi, thank you…they should’ve called it John Wick…but that’s pretty cool…and surreal for me," he said.
"But thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us."
What a wholesome response to an unexpected situation!
According to phys.org, Sebastian Götze, the first author on the study where the name keanumycin was developed, the naming of the antimicrobial all has to do with Reeves' acting skills.
"The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves because he, too, is extremely deadly in his roles," Götze is reported to have said while giving a cheeky wink.
"We have a crisis in anti-infectives," he continued. "Many human-pathogenic fungi are now resistant to antimycotics—partly because they are used in large quantities in agricultural fields."
If you say so, sir!
Elsewhere in the AMA and on a decidedly non-science-y note, Reeves was asked if he'd ever owned a pet.
"Yes… the first pet I ever had was guinea pig named Carrot. I was 5 or 6 years old. He was a cutie-pie," the actor explained.
He was also asked how he felt about birds.
"Birds are cool…I sometimes wish I was a bird…if only for a fleeting moment," Reeves shared.
When asked if he has ever turned down a role he regretted, the Canadian had an interesting response.
"…No…but I did always want to play Wolverine," he said.
That of course led to speculation about the character's reprisal in the upcoming Deadpool movie.
"Ask Ryan Reynolds if they can squeeze you into Deadpool 3 would make for a hilarious cameo scene with Hugh Jackman," someone said in the comments.
What a Canadian crossover that would be!
