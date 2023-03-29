Keanu Reeves Dished About His 'Honey' Alexandra Grant & His Blissful Moment With Her
"We were smiling and laughing and giggling."
Keanu Reeves recently shared a sweet memory of his girlfriend Alexandra Grant and its honestly goals.
On Tuesday, March 28, the 58-year-old Canadian actor chatted with PEOPLE about the last time he experienced "bliss."
"A couple of days ago with my honey," said the John Wick actor.
"We were in bed. We were connected," he shared. "We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."
Reeves shared a few more answers for the outlet's "One Last Thing" series.
When asked about his last recurring dream, he was a little cagey.
"I've had recurring nightmares, but they're too scary to describe," he explained. "It's always fun to fly in dreams, isn't it? I'm just glad I have the chance to do it anywhere. It's quite extraordinary."
As for the last sunset he watched, Reeves shared a fond memory.
"I was recently travelling in Japan and had some wonderful jet lag and got to see the sun rising in Kyoto," he shared. "Those are always cool. You have to stop, like, 'Aren't we glad to be here?'"
Reeves is currently doing press for John Wick 4, which recently hit theatres.
According to an old anecdote from the late actor Lance Reddick, Reeves' girlfriend is "cool as f*ck."
He shared that while he was filming for John Wick 4 on a day that just so happened to be Reeves' birthday, Grant and Reeves stopped by the set even though Reeves wasn't filming that day.
"And [Grant] told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday and he said, 'I want to go see Lance,'" he shared.
On March 17, Deadline reported that Reddick had died at the age of 60, just one week ahead of the premiere of John Wick 4.
