Keanu Reeves Had The Most Canadian Response To Being Called 'Canadian Royalty' (VIDEO)
"I'm just trying to do the best I can." 🥺
Keanu Reeves is one of those rare unicorn celebs who seem to be almost universally beloved and a recent interview shows just why that is.
In a video uploaded on March 7, the John Wickactor chatted with ET Canada's Keshia Chanté and it looks like the usually unflappable Reeves got a little red in the face.
"Okay, first of all, you are Canadian royalty," Chanté said, which caused Reeves to look around in apparent disbelief.
"No I'm not," he said. "No."
"I promise you you are," said Chanté, which made him get a little red in the face and say, "That's kind."
"You have been called the internet's boyfriend because you have a reputation for your kindness, your givingness. What grounds you?" she asked.
"Humility. I don't know," Reeves responded. "I mean, I'm just an actor. I'm just a guy. I'm just trying to do the best I can. You know, hopefully people like what I do, you know?"
The host also asked him about his driving abilities after chatting about the car stunts he gets up to in the upcoming John Wick 4.
"I ain't so bad," Reeves said.
"Are you like, doing little tricks?" Chanté asked the actor.
"Nothing that I want to talk about," Reeves cheekily answered. "But you know, I do love driving."
They then dived into a more existential topic when Chanté asked him what intimidates him in real life.
"I mean, everything pretty much," Reeves answered. "Fear of failing. Especially with John Wick. The director Chad Stahelski has such a high bar and such a vision and I don't want to let him down."
"I love that. Thank you. Appreciate your time, Canadian royal," Chanté said to finish off the interview.
"I'm not a Canadian royal!" Reeves exclaimed before someone yelled, "Cut!"
He might not formally be royalty, but he definitely holds a special place in a lot of Canadian hearts. Never change, Keanu!
