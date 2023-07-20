Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar Unveiled A Surprise Tour & Here's When You Can See Them In Canada
Back together after 20+ years!
John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves might be one of the most recognizable leading men in Hollywood, but the Canadian will be sharing the spotlight on stage this year when his newly-reformed band Dogstar goes on tour.
Reeves reunited with Dogstar bandmates Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse on stage in May for their first performance together in two decades, and it must've gone well because they just announced a new album and a major tour that will take them around the U.S. and Japan, with one stop in Canada.
"WE ARE BACK!!!" Dogstar wrote on Instagram, where they revealed the name of their new tour and album, Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees. The album drops October 6 but their tour starts in August and they've already released a single, "Everything Turns Around."
Reeves plays bass for the band, while Domrose is the vocalist and guitarist and Mailrose is on drums.
Dogstar's Instagram page shows the trio has been working on new music since unofficially reuniting in 2022, and there are plenty of photos and videos of Keanu working on his craft.
The group originally formed after Reeves met Mailhouse at a grocery store back in 1991, Deadline reports. They continued to perform together throughout the 1990s, even as Reeves was racking up major movie roles like The Devil's Advocate, Speed and Point Break. However, the band called it quits around the late 1990s and early 2000s, just when Reeves was levelling up his career with the Matrix movies.
Reeves has occasionally brought his love for music to the big screen over the years, often as the semi-clueless garage band performer Ted in the Bill & Ted movies. The first two of those movies came out in the early '90s, but Reeves did one more of them in 2020.
When is Keanu Reeves' band in Canada?
Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar will play one night in Canada. Their tour kicks off August 10 includes a stop in Toronto on December 9 at Lee's Palace, with the final stop of the tour coming on December 20 in Nashville.
Here are their full tour dates:
- August 10 - Hermosa Beach, CA
- August 11 - Phoenix, AZ
- August 12 - Las Vegas, NV
- August 15 - Salt Lake City, UT
- August 17 - Denver, CO
- August 18 - Boulder, CO
- August 19 - Aspen, CO
- August 22 - Napa, CA
- August 23 - Menlo Park, CA
- August 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA
- August 26 - Ventura, CA
- August 27 - Solana Beach, CA
- August 28 - Santa Ana, CA
- September 05 - Osaka, Japan
- September 06 - Yokohama, Japan
- September 07 - Yokohama, Japan
- November 30 - Los Angeles, CA
- December 03 - San Francisco, CA
- December 05 - Sacramento, CA
- December 07 - Chicago, IL
- December 08 - Detroit, MI
- December 09 - Toronto, ON
- December 11 - Brooklyn, NY
- December 12 - Boston, MA
- December 14 - Philadelphia, PA
- December 15 - Washington, DC
- December 16 - Norfolk, VA
- December 18 - Charlotte, NC
- December 19 - Atlanta, GA
- December 20 - Nashville, TN