Keanu Reeves Sat Through 'The Most Awkward Interview' & Fans Love How He Handled It (VIDEO)
"...the fact he tolerated this bullsh*t tells you he has the patience of a saint."
Keanu Reeves is generally known for being a super nice guy and it seems that was put to the test in a recent interview.
While chatting with Roman Kemp from Capital FM, the John Wick 4 actor kept his cool while answering some seriously random questions and reacting to an impression of himself.
After asking the Canadian if he was a fan of the football team Arsenal, which Reeves confirmed he wasn't, Kemp then asked him if he thought the team would win the league.
"I have no clue," the actor jovially responded. "But you know, I wish everybody luck."
He was then asked whether John Wick or Joe Wickes, who is a U.K. fitness influencer, would win in a fight.
"You know what, man? I know it's hard to believe, but I mean, John Wick doesn't really want to fight," Reeves said. "You know, let's just talk about life. And fitness."
A few more questions go by before Kemp informs him that people in the U.K. love the hardware store Wickes as much as they love John Wick.
Keanu Reeves Reacts To An Impression Of Himself 😳 | CapitalCapital FM | YouTube
"Do you think John Wick would know how much would a halogen light bulb cost?" Kemp asked.
"Uh, absolutely not," Reeves responded, before hazarding a guess at $2.95.
The interview wraps up with Kemp asking Reeves if he'd like to see him do an impression of the actor, which he did by making a face as if he was about to sneeze while looking confused.
A supercut of the interview posted to Capital FM's Instagram page asked, "Is this the most awkward interview of all time?"
In the comment section, people praised how the actor handled the situation and had some not-so-kind words for Kemp.
"If there was ever any doubt that Keanu is the nicest, most patient man In Hollywood, this should put it to rest," wrote one person. "He'd probably been doing interviews all day and the fact he tolerated this bullshit tells you he has the patience of a saint."
"Oh my goodness, that’s utter cringe," said another. "Keanu is such a lovely gentleman, I felt for him big time watching this!!"
"This is shocking," one viewer said of the interview. "Imagine getting the chance to interview one of the biggest actors in the world right now and you’re told to ask him how much a halogen lightbulb is worth."
Hopefully press for the movie will be over soon!
John Wick 4 is hitting theatres on March 24.
