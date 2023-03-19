Lance Reddick Once Shared The Sweetest Story About Keanu Reeves & It's Now Going Viral
Reddick died at the age of 60 on March 17.
A snippet of an interview with American actor Lance Reddick has gone viral shortly after the news of his death was announced.
Reddick, who also starred in The Wire, played Charon in the John Wick franchise where Keanu Reeves stars as the titular character.
On Twitter, @JimJarmuschHair wrote, "I often think about this story Lance Reddick told about working with Keanu on the newest Wick movie."
In the screenshot, which is from a 2021 Vulture interview, Reddick shared that after working together for four moves, the pair had gotten to know each other a little better.
On the day of Reeves' birthday, Reddick was shooting a scene for John Wick 4 which Reeves wasn't actually in.
"He came to the set anyway at nine o'clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met," Reddick said, noting that Alexandra Grant was "cool as f*ck."
"And she told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday and he said, 'I want to go see Lance,'" he shared.
"He'd never done this before but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in these movies," Reddick said. "And he wanted to give the note to me. I'll never forget it. I'm going to cry now."
At the time of publishing, the tweet had been viewed over seven million times and liked over 100,000 times.
On March 17, Deadline reported that Reddick had died at the age of 60, just one week ahead of the premiere of John Wick 4.
Reeves and director Chad Stahelski shared a joint statement on the news of Reddick's passing.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," they said. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends."
"We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.