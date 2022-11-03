There's A Keanu Reeves Impersonator On TikTok & It's Like A Glitch In The Matrix (VIDEOS)
"What if this is Keanu Reeves trying not be Keanu Reeves but trying to be Keanu Reeves?"
Keanu Reeves is of Canada's most beloved actors — but an impersonator of him on TikTok has us thinking he might have a twin out there.
The account @unreal_keanu has about 7.9 million followers and over 35 million likes on the social media platform and features a person who has an uncanny resemblance to the real Reeves.
From the flowy tresses and the facial hair, right down to the expression, this guy really, really, really looks like the famous Canadian.
Or, does he? Well, there's also plenty of speculation on the internet that the account is almost entirely deep fakes, which is when AI is used to make fake images and videos.
Either way, it's pretty entertaining stuff:
If you're thinking to yourself, "That's Keanu Reeves," it definitely isn't, although many in the comment section are also perplexed.
"I'm confused lol I can't tell if it's the real Keanu or a look alike cause he look just like him," one person commented, which is fair.
"What if this is Keanu Reeves trying not be Keanu Reeves but trying to be Keanu Reeves?" another said, which honestly sounds plausible.
"The number of people who wholeheartedly believe this is actually Keanu is astounding," said another.
In another video, the fake Keanu introduces himself as Keanu before listing some of the roles the real Keanu has been in.
"My name is Keanu but they call me... John Wick, Officer Jack Traven, Constantine, Johnny Mnemonic, Neo, Duke Kaboom," said the text on the video.
His most popular video has over 117 million views and features "Keanu" wearing light-up sticks against black clothing. He then turns the lights off and dances about.
Given that the real Reeves doesn't have Instagram or Twitter, it's perhaps unsurprising that he isn't on TikTok either — but that's fine, as the fake Keanu is delivering!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.