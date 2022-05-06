An Old Video Of Keanu Reeves Interviewing Teddy Bears Has Gone Viral & It's So Cringey
So many puns.
Keanu Reeves has had a long, unusual career that has given us countless bizarre performances. Still, none are quite as cringey as when he interviewed teddy bears as a young news reporter.
Yup, before Keanu was killing fake baddies as John Wick, he was a correspondent for the CBC's youth 80's television program Going Great, and as you can imagine, it got weird.
According to an old CBC clip shared by All The Right Movies on Twitter, Reeves attended the first Canadian International Teddy Bear Convention for the show.
A job that saw him interact with the stuffed animals in all sorts of corny ways, including a moment when Keanu full-on fakes a bear attack to utter silence.
Before he was a Hollywood actor, KEANU REEVES worked for CBC and did a news report on a Teddy Bear convention in 1984.pic.twitter.com/kXV8kyOWfB— All The Right Movies (@All The Right Movies) 1651586403
"Why are all the bear's first names, Teddy?" Reeves asks as he appears to interview someone from the convention. Before segueing into asking, "what do your friends think about you collecting bears?"
From there, Keanu hits viewers with what can only be described as a barrage of bear-related puns as he chats up one of the stuffed animals in some very 80s sunglasses.
The whole video comes off as something a young YouTuber may film on their own nowadays, so weirdly, Reeves might've been ahead of his time.
However, because he was only 20-years-old when he made it, and it was professionally produced, it's probably safer to assume Reeves was just a kid stoked to have a gig.
So, can you fault him for making such a bizarre video? No, but does it add to his legacy? Kind of?