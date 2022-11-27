An Old Story About Keanu Reeves Is Recirculating & It's The Purest, Most Keanu Thing Ever
"My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves..." 🥺
Keanu Reeves is generally known for being a nice guy and an old story about him being kind to a grandma is making the rounds on the internet again.
Back in March, a Reddit user asked "what’s something a famous person has done that just completely changed how you viewed them?"
That's when someone shared a super sweet story about his grandma and the Canadian celeb.
"My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young. Saw all his stuff, from Bill & Ted to The Matrix," said user afdc92.
They explained that their grandma was largely housebound due to health issues so watching movies was her main hobby and that they "became almost like friends to her."
"Not too long after The Matrix came out my uncle was in L.A. for business and was eating at a really swanky restaurant when Keanu came in with a woman," they explained.
"When he finished his meal my uncle came up to their table and said 'I don’t usually do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all of your movies. You remind her of my dad.'"
Being the genuine human that he is, Reeves asked the man to get his mother on the phone.
"He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year," afdc92 said. "She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is."
what’s something a famous person has done that just completely changed how you viewed them? from AskReddit
Others have shared sweet interactions they've had with Reeves over the years, such as recently when he had a wholesome convo with a young fan or when he posed for pictures with a bride on her wedding day.
However, it seems the celeb isn't universally liked. In Matthew Perry's recently released memoir, the fellow Canadian seemed to have ill feelings towards Reeves, which Perry eventually walked back on and apologized for.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.