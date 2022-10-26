Matthew Perry Came For Keanu Reeves & It Seems He's Not A Fan Of His Fellow Canadian
Perry shared some salty thoughts about The Matrix actor in his memoir. 😬
Matthew Perry's new book is hitting the stands shortly and he had some decidedly unkind things to say about fellow Canadian Keanu Reeves.
In an excerpt shared with the media, the Friends actor reflected back on the deaths of fellow actors over the years while making a pointed jab at Reeves, as reported by Page Six.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" Perry wrote.
While Perry and Reeves have not worked together, Perry starred in the 1998 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon with Phoenix, according to IMDb.
As well, Reeves has spoken about how much he misses the late actor, with whom he co-starred in the 1991 movie My Own Private Idaho.
"River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out," Perry wrote. "It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down."
Perry also made another dig at Reeves later in the book.
When he heard the news of comedian Chris Farley's death in 1997, Perry once again seemed to think it was Reeves and not Farley who should have died.
"I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out," the actor said. "Keanu Reeves walks among us."
Given that Reeves is generally known for his "nice guy" personality, it might come as a surprise that Perry has an issue with him.
While wrapping John Wick 4, Reeves gifted some pricey personalized Rolex watches to members of the crew and he reportedly donated a large chunk of his Matrix earnings to cancer research.
As well, he regularly has just genuinely kind interactions with the public, like when he had a wholesome chat with an excited young fan or when he took time to pose with a bride on her wedding day.
Reeves isn't the only Canadian that Perry has had beef with — in 2017, Perry revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that he once beat up a young Justin Trudeau while they attended school together in Ottawa, which he admitted he's "not proud of."
Elsewhere in his memoir, Perry got candid about his struggles with addiction and revealed he was taking up to 55 Vicodin a day and drinking alcohol while filming Friends.
His issues around substances also led to him breaking up with Julia Roberts.
"I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," he explained. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable."
"She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her," Perry continued. "I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."
Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing will be available on November 1.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.