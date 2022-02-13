Sections

Matthew Perry Once Beat Up Justin Trudeau When They Were Kids & No, We're Not Joking

Trudeau's dad was actually prime minister at the time, too!

Trending Editor
Matthew Perry Once Beat Up Justin Trudeau When They Were Kids & No, We're Not Joking
Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

In case you missed it — Friends icon Matthew Perry once beat up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were kids, and nope, we're not joking!

Back in 2017, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the half-Canadian actor opened up about his younger years living in Ottawa.

He revealed that he actually went to the same school as the current prime minister, but was "a couple years ahead of him."

The duo attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, which CBC says is the primary school where many politicians and ambassadors send their children.

Perry told Kimmel that he does remember Trudeau in school, before explaining that he has a story about the PM that he's "not proud of."

"We actually, uh, beat up Justin Trudeau," he said, adding that he'd taken on the Liberal leader with his friend Chris Murray.

When asked why he did it, the Friends actor admitted, "I don't know."

Matthew Perry Beat Up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube

He went on to say, "I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy. And we, you know, we beat him up."

At that time, Trudeau's dad — Pierre Trudeau — was actually the prime minister of Canada. However, Perry says that fact wasn't why he had a scrap with Justin.

"I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up," he joked, before confirming that the PM's son didn't have any special protection in school.

"I'm not bragging about this," Perry told Kimmel. "This is terrible. I was a stupid kid and you know, I didn't want to beat him up."

After agreeing that Trudeau is a "handsome guy," the actor confirmed that he has never spoken with Trudeau about what happened.

"No, no. I feel shame. I don't want to think about it," he said.

Born in the United States, Perry moved to Ottawa with his Canadian mom after his parents broke up when he was young.

The duo has a surprising amount of connections, really, as Perry's mom actually worked for the Liberal Party in Canada and became a press aide to Pierre Trudeau when he was PM.

Young Justin Trudeau went on to become prime minister, after all, so he'll probably forgive you on this occasion, Perry!

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

