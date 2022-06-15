NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

matthew perry

Matthew Perry Has Finished Writing His Memoir & Here's Why His Ego Is Feeling Rough

Maybe he'll write about the time he beat up Justin Trudeau!

Trending Staff Writer
Matthew Perry's manuscript for Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing. Right: Matthew Perry smiling.

@mattyperry4 | Instagram

Matthew Perry has recently finished his memoir but it doesn't seem like he's overly happy about it.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Canadian actor posted on his Insta grid about the status of Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing.

"My ego doesn't like that I have to stop writing about myself," Perry captioned his post featuring a picture of the manuscript. "But the book is now done. So that's that."

Back in Februray, the Ottawa-raised actor announced his exciting news on social media alongside a humorous apology.

"So much has been written about me in the past," he posted. "I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low."

"But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t," he continued. "And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book."

On the same day, his publisher Flatiron books gave a little sneak peek about what readers can expect from the memoir.

"I don't think we could BE more excited!" they shared.

"Matthew Perry takes us behind-the-scenes of the hit sitcom Friends and his struggles with addiction in this candid, funny and revelatory memoir that delivers a powerful message of hope and persistence."

While there's no indication as yet if his childhood in Ottawa will be touched on, we certainly hope he recounts the tale of the time he and some of his buddies beat up Justin Trudeau when they were kids going to Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.

"I'm not bragging about this," Perry told Jimmy Kimmel while chatting about the incident on his show in 2017. "This is terrible. I was a stupid kid and you know, I didn't want to beat him up."

Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing will be available on November 1, 2022.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.

