Matthew Perry Revealed Why He Broke Up With Julia Roberts & The Reason She Was Confused
"I was broken, bent, unlovable."
Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts were once a hot item in the late '90s and the Friends actor has revealed in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing exactly what went wrong for the couple.
In his book, which is coming out on November 1, the Canadian shared that Roberts had been offered a spot in the post-Super Bowl episode of season 2 and said that she would only be in the sitcom if she could be in Perry's storyline, he wrote, as per ET Canada.
“Let me say that again — she would only do the show if she could be in my storyline. (Was I having a good year or what?) But first, I had to woo her," Perry wrote.
To do so, he sent her three dozen roses, which didn't do him any favours — Roberts requested an explanation on quantum physics from Perry, which he provided.
"Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift: bagels — lots and lots of bagels," he said. "Sure, why not? It was Julia f*cking Roberts."
The two began dating, but Perry said that it was "too much" for him.
"I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me," he explained. "Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable."
Perry was quietly struggling with addiction issues at the time, which he speaks candidly about in his book.
"Instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts," he shared.
"She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her," the Friends actor continued. "I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."
In a sneak peek for an upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer, Perry shared that Jennifer Aniston brought up his drinking to him and offered to support him.
"Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was," Perry said. "She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I'm really grateful to her for that."
Perry's memoir will be available on November 1, 2022.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.