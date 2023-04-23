Matthew Perry Admitted His Harsh Remarks About Keanu Reeves Were 'A Mean Thing To Do'
He also revealed why he singled Reeves out in his memoir.
Matthew Perry recently gave an update to his apparently one-sided feud with Keanu Reeves after saying some harsh words about the fellow Canadian in his memoir.
In Perry's book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor seemingly implies that other people should be alive instead of Reeves on more than one action.
In one of the instances, he wrote, "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"
On Saturday, April 22, the Friends alum addressed the controversy at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, according to Variety.
"I said a stupid thing," Perry said of the comments about Reeves. "It was a mean thing to do."
As for why he specifically went after the John Wick star, Perry said he "pulled his name" due to the fact they live on the same street.
"I’ve apologized publicly to him," Perry continued. "Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."
He also shared said he hasn't had the opportunity to say he's sorry to Reeves in person.
"If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize," he explained. "It was just stupid."
After the initial controversy over the remarks made the rounds back in October, the Friends actor backtracked and issued a public statement.
"I’m actually a big fan of Keanu," Reeves said. "I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."
Reeves has not publically commented on the situation.
