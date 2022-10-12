Matthew Perry Dished On What He Misses About Canada & His Favourite 'Friends' Episode
Matthew Perry has a new book coming out in November and he's been dishing out his signature blend of comedic sarcasm along the way.
The Canadian celeb recently chatted with Indigo ahead of the upcoming release of his memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thingwhere he details his struggles with addiction and gives some insider info on Friends.
When asked what he misses about Canada, Perry had a simple answer.
"Free healthcare," he said. Fair enough!
As for his candour over his struggles with substances in the memoir, he said the words just "fell out."
"I just kind of vomited out all the information and all the things that were secrets before," he explained. "What I hope people will get from it is that they’re not alone - that other people have addiction and alcohol problems, and that it’s not their fault."
He also said the only "drug" he's allowed now is getting people to laugh.
"That feeling of getting a joke right is really important to me," he shared. "Not as important for other people, but it’s life and death for me."
"I hope in this book there’s a good throughline of comedy, because it’s me - but I talk about very, very, very dark things, and really hard stuff for me to read, more so than writing it."
He also shared what his favourite Friends episode was.
"My favourite Friends episode was in the first season - it’s like episode six," Perry explained. "We did an episode that was during a blackout in New York City, and I was stuck in an ATM vestibule with Jill Goodacre and very excited about that - and then the other five actors were doing really, really funny things in Monica and Rachel’s apartment."
He said that episode made him realize how great everyone on the show was and that each episode was treated "like a mini-movie."
"It was that well-written, well-directed, and acted," he said of the iconic show. "Just one of the greatest experiences of my life."
Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing is out on November 1, 2022.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.
