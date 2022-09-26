Elliot Page, Dan Levy & Other Celebs Have Been Awarded Scout Badges & It's Wholesome AF
Keanu Reeves got the "One'derfully Kind" badge.
Scouts Canada has named ten Canadian celebrities, activists and athletes who are worthy of their coveted badges and they'll be receiving their very own physical copy to show off the accolade.
In a press release from September 26, the National Youth Commissioner for the organization said that they saw an opportunity "to recognize Canadian public figures that reflect the core values of Scouting."
"Scouting gives kids a world of opportunities to discover what they're great at, their 'thing,'" said Justin Chenier. "These public figures have not only found their thing, but they've also demonstrated admirable qualities that inspire Canadians."
The 2022 most "Scout Badge-Worthy" Canadian celebrity, as decided by the Scouting community, was awarded to Anishinaabe leader Autumn Peltier who will receive the "Rising Tide" badge for her work as a "water protector and climate activist."
Other notable Canadians to receive badges include Ryan Reynolds, who will get the "Quintuple Threat" badge for his work as an actor, businessman, advertising magnate, family man and comedian.
Keanu Reeves will be getting the "'One'derfully Kind" badge for his philanthropic work, such as donating a large chunk of his what he earned from The Matrix to cancer research.
In terms of the "Bringing Canadians Together" badge, that honour goes to Terry Fox whose "resiliency and determination united the country in support of his Marathon of Hope."
Elliot Page will get the "To Thine Self Be True" badge for being fearlessly true to himself and for showing people across the country what it means to be an ally.
As well, Dan Levy gets the scout badge for being "Funny, Fabulous, Formidable," Olympic athlete Crystal Emmanuel gets the "Stellar Speedster" badge and Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani gets the "Marvelous Rookie" badge.
Sandra Oh gets the "Standing OHvation" badge for being the "first female performer of Asian descent to be nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award and Celine Dion gets the "Cœur du Canada" badge "for being proudly Canadian no matter where in the world she is performing."
Well deserved, all!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.