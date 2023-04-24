These Canadian Musicians Are Seriously Overrated & Sorry, Not Sorry Drake
It's no secret that us Canucks love music that comes from Canadian artists.
That being said, I can't help but feel there are Canadian musicians that are simply overrated.
While Canada has its fair share of timeless and amazing musical artists like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, The Tragically Hip and Alanis Morissette, there are also a bunch of quintessentially Canadian musicians that I think just get a whole lot of undeserved praise.
As a guy who loves music and tries to be as open-minded about it as possible, here are some musicians from Canada that I think need to be taken down a peg (or ten).
Drake
There was a time when Drake was pumping out hits that were both well-produced, catchy and well-written.
But in the last few albums, the man's been coasting on fumes, in my opinion.
He hasn't been living up to the 6 God name for a bit, and I dare say he's starting to become overrated. I mean, he's even been starting beef with YouTubers!
Of course, the rapper has made some iconic music that, I think, will stand the test of time.
However, if he continues on this path, the quality of his musical output is going to meet his standing and fame less and less.
I'd love another Views or If You're Reading This It's Too Late!
Justin Bieber
This is a controversial pick, since I think Bieber received a whole lot of unwarranted hate in his day.
But, the guy hasn't ever really consistently released bangers like other musicians out there — at least nothing that would warrant the continued success he's had since he was a teen.
To be fair, I actually kind of ironically like Boyfriend.
But songs like Love Yourself and Sorry only illicit eye-rolls from me.
It's hard because he is one of the most famous musicians in the world, so the odds aren't in his favour when it comes to being called "overrated."
However, that doesn't change the fact that his music has been "meh" (for me) for a long time.
Shawn Mendes
The impression I get of Shawn Mendes is that he's sort of like a John Mayer who isn't as good at music.
He's got a fine voice and obviously has the looks you need to make it as a teen star, but he, unfortunately, uses his skills for evil.
And when I say evil, I mean boring music.
While I will say I haven't done a deep dive into his discography, of the songs I have heard (and can't escape from when I'm in a doctor's office waiting room), it seems like he just has just become famous for being bland as hell.
A lot of his work gives "straight-down-the-middle" vibes in a way that you could only expect from an early-2000s act, except he's somehow still making music now.
I will give him credit, he does know how to write a song that gets stuck in your head ...which would be great if those songs were any good.
Arkells
Arkells are a band I have never, ever understood.
It feels like I woke up one day in 2018 and everyone around me was saying, "Oh yes, Arkells! That classic band we all know!"
In my opinion, their songs give a pop-rock vibe that sort of comes from nowhere and has nothing to it.
The music is fine, but ephemeral. Once it stops playing it's out of my mind, which is why I'm so surprised that so many people love them.
While I have been told part of the love for them comes from their live shows, I just don't get how someone would even be interested in them enough to attend their IRL shows.
They make boring music. Sorry!
Sum 41
This is controversial for a certain group of people and I know I'm accepting the wrath of plenty of people in their 30s... but Sum 41 just doesn't do it for me.
I find their music whiny, boring and just not as fun as punk could be.
I will admit that the chorus to their song Fat Lip is a bit of a banger, but I feel like when you’ve heard one song by them you’ve kinda heard them all.
Their music is simple, with basic words and sentiments, which I love in a lot of cases, but I think the way they present just leaves me yawning.
Of course, I will admit I'm not the target demo — in 2001 I was four years old.
But even as a music fan who tries to give every band — no matter their age — a chance, Sum 41 just seems like a clone of other bands in the genre like Blink-182 or Green Day.
Sorry to waste your time.
