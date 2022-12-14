Drake Got A Necklace Made With 42 Engagement Rings He Never Used & Some People Are Stumped
"For all the times he thought about it but never did it."
There are rich people around the world, and then there's Drake.
Drizzy doesn't just rap about a "Rich Flex," he also likes to show it. On Tuesday, Alex Moss, a jewelry designer, posted an Instagram Reel showcasing one of his most recent projects for Drake, and it's a jaw-dropper.
Moss's video showcases a diamond necklace made with 42 engagement rings Drake never used. They call the new piece "Previous Engagements." They go on to explain it's "for all the times he thought about it but never did it."
According to the video, the necklace took 14 months to finish, and every diamond was "hand-selected, inspected to only suit perfection."
The 42-diamond engagement rings are worth 351.38 carats and were mounted in 18K of white gold.
For context, a 1-carat diamond can cost anything between "$1,800 and $12,000," according to The Diamond Pro.
People in the comments are stumped and asking questions such as "Alex Moss, Can you do sum for me?"—which is a reference to Champagne Papi's hit song featuring 21 Savage called "Rich Flex."
Another said, "So who was the 2 big stones for ??? You should call this piece 'UNLUCKY LADIES.'"
Others were shocked that Drake wanted to get married 42 times... "Cuz thought about getting married 42 times????😐😐" one said, and another re with, "lol right?! I'm still stuck on that part 😂😂"
Someone said, "42 times??? Drake needs a better therapist 😂."
"I'm envious he found 42 people he could see himself spending his life with, I need some of drakes energy because I can't find 1 🥲," a person on Instagram commented.
But Drake came a long way to get where he is today. Back in 2007, the rapper made $500 for a 20-minute performance—he would've only dreamt about owning a necklace as beautiful and expensive as the one designed by Alex Moss.