Drake & LeBron James Just Gave A Young Toronto Athlete's Mom $100K (VIDEO)
“His mother is one of the hardest working women, period.”
A young Toronto athlete and his mother just got a lucky break, after Drake and basketball legend LeBron James surprised the two with a $100,000 gift to make their journey "just a little easier."
Drake was recently at Harbour 60 Toronto handing out "blessings" in the form of cash once again, and this time he partnered with his friend LeBron and a crypto betting platform called Stake.
Drake posted a heartwarming video of him surprising the high school player and his mom on Instagram yesterday.
Drake starts the video off with a shoutout to Harbour 60, calling it a "legendary spot" in his life. He then goes on to explain how he recently won his "biggest hit ever" playing roulette on Stake and wants to pay that blessing forward.
"We've invited a kid here, he's an extremely hard worker and star player. His name is Michael. He plays for a high school in Toronto called Royal Crown Academy," Drake says.
But the rapper had some serious praise for Michael's mother too.
"His mother is one of the hardest working women, period. I'm sure any of us with those family dynamics, we can relate. So she's grinding she's working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son obviously does incredible things, which we pray he will," he adds.
"We're gonna bless them tonight, so I'm looking forward to seeing their reaction."
In the video, Micheal and his mother walk into the room, and Drake quickly places one hand on Michael's shoulder, saying, "I respect your hard work a lot," before reaching out to his mother and saying, "But I respect your hard work more."
"On behalf of me and my brother [LeBron] and Stake, we wanted to give you this. It's a hundred thousand dollars and hopefully, it just makes things – makes this journey just a little easier."
Drake then hands the woman a stack of cash, who then rushes to hug LeBron before saying, "Am I dreaming?"
The group shared a round of hugs, but Drake wasn't finished handing out blessings. The rapper started handing out shoes and other gifts to people in the room.
At the end of the video, Drake announced he wIll be donating $1,000,000 to LeBron's, I Promise School and will drop off the donation in person.