LeBron James Was Spotted In Toronto This Weekend & He Hit Up Local Spots (VIDEOS)
Did you spot the NBA legend?
LeBron James was living it up in Toronto this past weekend, and you may have spotted him if you were out and about in the city.
With so much going on from OVO Fest to the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and Veld, you may have missed the big-time NBA star gracing the 6ix and living it up at popular celeb haunts.
James was in town to host Lavelle's Daylight party on July 29 as part of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and it looks like he made the most of his time in Toronto.
James was caught on video at Lavelle dressed in a pink two-piece short and shirt set, with a white bucket hat and shades.
The Los Angeles Lakers player was also spotted partying it up on a patio with Golden State Warriors player, Draymond Green.
@city_carspotter Lebron James and draymond green turnt up in Toronto#lebronjames#draymondgreen#lebronto#toronto♬ Jimmy Cooks - Drake
In a video posted to TikTok on August 1, the pair can be seen dancing together on the restaurant's patio and seemingly having a grand old time.
Another person captured a close-up shot of James throwing up the peace sign at ONE Restaurant's patio in Yorkville and posted it on Twitter.
Lebron James spotted hanging out with friends on the patio of One Restaurant in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/WMTiBzG07h
— Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) August 1, 2022
ONE Restaurant is definitely no stranger to celebrity guests with Adam Sandler, and Drake recently spotted there last month.
Green and James were also spotted taking a photo with a fan on the streets of Toronto.
Dray x Bron with Fans in Toronto Via @pr_RWTWpic.twitter.com/RV7z6CNDIa
— warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) July 30, 2022
In a video posted to Twitter, James posed with the fan as Green snapped the pic.
Another Twitter user noted they also saw James at The Hazelton Hotel, which ONE restaurant is located inside.
Sat a few tables away from @KingJames at the Hazelton Hotel yesterday. Gracious with the staff, and having a good time with his friends.
Great to have him in the city for #Caribana2022.
King James is always welcome in Toronto.
— Groggy, from The North (@GregJoh56007260) August 1, 2022
"Sat a few tables away from @KingJames at the Hazelton Hotel yesterday. Gracious with the staff, and having a good time with his friends. Great to have him in the city for #Caribana2022. King James is always welcome in Toronto," reads the tweet.
If you didn't manage to run into the NBA legend this past weekend, hopefully, the King decides to visit again soon.
