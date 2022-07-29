There's So Much To Do In Toronto This Civic Holiday Weekend & It Looks So Fun
Several all-encompassing events will take over Toronto this Civic Holiday weekend, offering visitors and residents a chance to indulge in plenty of late-summer fun.
Amongst the city-run events will be the Afro Caribbean Farmers' Market which will run this Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The event will occur at two locations: Little Keele Street in Toronto's York-Weston neighbourhood on July 30 and Little Jamaica, 1531 Eglinton Avenue West, on July 31.
"A festive, fun, food-centred space that celebrates Afro Caribbean culture," the City of Toronto website states.
Toronto Caribbean Carnival, a similarly-minded event, will also take place in the city's Lakeshore West area all weekend.
The cultural celebration will host parades and feature gorgeous costumes, dancing, and, of course, authentic island cuisine.
Another not-to-be-missed event happening this weekend is the Veld Music Festival.
The three-day fest, which features performances from some of the biggest names in dance and hip-hop music, starts on Friday and is a must-attend for anyone who loves electronic music.
If you want to participate in something more meaningful, you can head over to Fort York Historic Site, which is hosting its annual Emancipation Day celebration at noon on August 1.
"The event commemorates the 188th anniversary of the Slavery Abolition Act," the city adds.
If you're planning to drive into the city to attend any of these events, you may want to consider taking a train or bus to avoid road restrictions.
A long list of road closures will be in effect during the weekend to accommodate the upcoming celebrations.