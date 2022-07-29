NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

civic holiday ontario

There'll Be A Bunch Of Toronto Road Closures This Civic Holiday Weekend & Travel Will Suck

Time to start walking.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Caribbean Carnival. Right: The CN Tower in Toronto

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Ron Bulovs | flickr

Whether you're planning to drive into Toronto or out of it this weekend, you'll want to take note of these road closures. Always best to keep your Civic Holiday stress free.

According to the city's website, several road closures and restrictions will be in effect during the long weekend to accommodate for upcoming events and infrastructure work.

Lakeshore West, in particular, will be a hot spot for traffic as the area will host the Toronto Caribbean Carnival all weekend.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, until 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.

  • Lake Shore Boulevard West between Colborne Lodge Drive and Bathurst Street
  • Strachan Avenue from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West
  • Jameson Avenue from Springhurst Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard West
  • Dunn Avenue at Springhurst Avenue
  • Dufferin Street at Springhurst Avenue
  • Fort York Boulevard between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West
  • The westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Dunn and Jameson Avenues (Exit 149)

Meanwhile, I Heart Market Street will shut down roads from Front Street East to The Esplanade.

The roads within High Park will also be closed to vehicle traffic throughout the long weekend.

There will be numerous construction closures, including a shutdown at the Wellington Street East and Church Street intersection for streetcar track replacement.

Other notable construction-heavy areas will be the Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue, and westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard East between Cherry Street and Parliament Street.

All these areas are definitely worth avoiding if you plan to drive in the city this weekend.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments 💬

