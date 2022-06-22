If You’ve Never Been To These Toronto Festivals, This Summer’s Your Chance To Change That
Mark your calendars!
The sun’s shining in the city and Toronto’s bursting with a vibrant energy that can only mean one thing: summer is here.
This beloved season is so sweet but so short, which is why making the most of these balmy months in Canada ought to be at the top of your to-do list.
To help you make every moment count, Destination Toronto is challenging Torontonians to a massive game of Never Have I Ever so you can 'fess up to all the things you have yet to experience and explore your city with fresh eyes.
Whatever your hobbies or interests are, Toronto’s riddled with events and festivals you've probably never been to — even if you’ve lived in Ontario for your whole life.
Listen to live music, sample delicious eats, take in impressive spectacles or do all of the above. From Toronto’s Buskerfest to Taste Of The Danforth, there are plenty of exciting adventures to embark on — and Destination Toronto can help you start planning.
Toronto Pride Festival
Price: Free
Location: Downtown Toronto (Church Street and Wellesley Street)
When: June 24 to 26
Why You Should Go: With marches, drag performances, dancing and pool parties, Toronto's Pride Festival is a time to douse yourself in glitter and celebrate love.
Though the official festival takes place over just one weekend, you can spend your whole summer checking out all kinds of events for and by LGBTQIA2+ Ontarians. Book a stay right in the heart of the Gay Village to make the most of this exciting time of year.
Never Have I Ever… celebrated so much love.
Beaches International Jazz Festival
Price: Free
Location: Queen St. East (between Woodbine and Beech Avenue)
When: July 2 to 24
Why You Should Go: Wander the streets and parks of Toronto's East End as the smooth sounds of jazz music brings them to life in a way you can only experience in July.
There are tons of events, art displays, performances and food stands in the area, so you're sure to experience something new while you're there.
Never Have I Ever… listened to live jazz music at Woodbine Park.
Toronto Fringe Festival
Price: Varies
Location: Various theatres across Toronto
When: July 6 to 17
Why You Should Go: Ranging in genre from musical theatre and improv to intense dramas and dance shows, the Toronto Fringe Festival presents Torontonians with countless options for entertainment.
For 12 days, thousands of Canadian creators come together to tell stories and build interactive experiences that you won't want to miss. Book a stay near St. George Station so you can easily access shows across the city.
Never Have I Ever… seen a show at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts in the Distillery District.
Toronto Caribbean Carnival
Price: Varies
Location: Downtown Toronto
When: July 7 to 30
Why You Should Go: This vibrant festival is made up of a ton of events across the city, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to celebrate.
Get ready for all kinds of Caribbean music, specialty dishes, stunning costumes and a slew of parties happening all month long. Be sure to save some energy for the final three-day weekend of parades, dancing and glitter.
Never Have I Ever… been to a dayfete in Toronto.
Salsa In Toronto Festival
Price: Free
Location: St. Clair Avenue West (between Winona Drive and Christie Street)
When: July 9-10
Why You Need To Try It: Shine up your dancing shoes and get ready to salsa on the streets of Toronto.
With over 100 musical performances, dance lessons, art exhibits and delicious Latin cuisines to try, there's a heck of a lot to look forward to at this multicultural festival in Midtown.
Never Have I Ever… danced salsa on city streets.
Taste Of The Danforth
Price: Free
Location: On Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jones Avenues
When: August 5 to 7
Why You Should Go: From savoury souvlaki to sweet and sticky loukoumades, you can eat your way across the Danforth as you immerse yourself in all things Greek.
With musical performances, rides, dancing and delicious dishes to try, you’ll be able to soak up the sun while you explore Toronto's Greektown in a totally new way this summer.
Never Have I Ever… ordered an authentic Gyro from Messinis on the Danforth.
Toronto International Buskerfest
Price: Pay what you can
Location: Woodbine Park
When: September 2 to 5
Why You Should Go: This festival’s got everything from fire juggling to acrobatics, so you can cap your summer off with thrilling, wild and downright impressive performances of all kinds.
As Epilepsy Toronto’s biggest fundraiser of the year, you'll have a blast while you contribute to a good cause.
Never Have I Ever… seen a sword-swallowing performance.
Doesn't it seem like one second the flowers are blooming and the days are getting longer, but then you blink and suddenly it’s October?
If you said “Never Have I Ever” to any of the events listed above, it's time to get moving and enjoy summer while it lasts!
