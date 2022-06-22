Toronto's Taste Of The Danforth Was Just Cancelled This Year & Here's Why It's Called Off
It will be back in 2023.
Well, it's official, Toronto: the Taste of the Danforth is cancelled this year.
The GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced on Wednesday, June 22, that it will be postponing the popular street festival until 2023 to "best ensure" its long-term success.
"The short timeline available to adapt the event to the changes in the street meant that the Taste of the Danforth in 2022 was at too great a risk of not being as successful as in the past," the BIA wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.
Each and every summer this street festival floods the Danforth with a weekend packed with tons of great Mediterranean and Greek food, and live music, which the BIA noted has become a "beloved" summer tradition for up to 1.6 million Torontonians.
So, why did they decide to postpone the popular event? Well, it apparently all comes down to timing.
"It was unclear during the winter months whether public health conditions would allow for Taste of the Danforth to take place. Once it became clear we could, there just wasn't time to imagine Taste of the Danforth for 2022 given changes to the streetscape," the statement reads.
While the massive street festival won't be back until 2023, Torontonians can still keep on the lookout for some local events "where the spirit of music, the love of food, and the incredible people who make the Danforth the special place that it is, are celebrated."
The Taste of the Danforth was set to happen from August 5 to August 7.
