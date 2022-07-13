The Vegandale Festival Is Coming To Toronto & It's Gonna Be An Epic Plant-Based Party
It's the only Canada stop. 🌱
Tickets are already on sale for this massive vegan festival making its way through cities across North America, and Toronto is its only stop in Canada. Whether you live a vegan lifestyle or simply love summer festivals you'll want to mark your calendar for August 6.
The Vegandale Festival is returning to the 6ix and you can look forward to much more than plant-based snacks (although those will be in abundance). You can also enjoy celebrating through visual art installations, live music, contests and boozy drinks.
This vegan experience celebrates all things plant-based in a party setting full of colourful images and sounds and it's even bigger and badder than last year. You can expect about 120 different vegan food and product vendors.
Some dishes you can expect to find at the festival are cauliflower-crusted mozzarella sticks, cauliflower hashbrowns, vegan crab cakes, butter chicken loaded fries, apple pie samosas, cupcakes and vegan poutine, straight from Montreal. You can wash it all down with a variety of craft beer, wine and spirit cocktails.
Some of the dozens of interactive art displays you will find are Bad Vegan, Vegan in Wonderland, Model Citizen Doll Box and Vegan Lifeguard (just to name a few).
"Previous Toronto Vegandale experiences have drawn crowds in the tens of thousands, and this year that number is projected to be 50% higher," read a July 12 press release.
LA-based marketing executive Lori Amos described it as "‘Coachella meets SXSW’ but with a vegan twist" via the press release, and said it was "definitely an artsy vibe.”
Plus, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for new global vegan brands that you can't find anywhere else. Basically, you should show up hungry, and be ready to party.
If you want to get paid to enjoy the party, the festival is currently hiring for three different positions in Toronto. They are looking for event staff and bartenders (that would make $20 an hour) and general labourers who can make $25 per hour. Job descriptions can be found online and resumes can be sent to tempjobs@vegandale.com.
Vegandale in Toronto
Price: $10 for 4 p.m. entry, $15 for general admission (Ticket prices increase on July 15)
When: August 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Fort York, 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate everything plant-based and indulge in a variety of vegan snacks at this massive festival coming to Toronto.